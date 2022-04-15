Broadcom Inc. Announces Pricing Terms of its Private Exchange Offers of Certain Outstanding Notes for New Notes

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO ) ("Broadcom" or the "Company") announced today the pricing terms of the Company's new notes due 2037 (the "New Notes") to be issued in connection with its offers to eligible holders (the "Exchange Offers") of the Company's or its subsidiaries' Existing Notes listed in the table below (the "Existing Notes") to exchange Existing Notes (subject to, among others, the acceptance priority levels) for consideration consisting of a combination of up to $2,500,000,000 (the "Notes Cap") aggregate principal amount of the New Notes and a cash payment, the complete terms and conditions of which are set forth in an offering memorandum, dated March 31, 2022 (the "Offering Memorandum").

As a result of reaching the Notes Cap by the Early Participation Date, no Existing Notes tendered for exchange after the Early Participation Date will be accepted for exchange, regardless of priority level. Existing Notes not accepted for exchange will be returned promptly to the tendering holders in accordance with the Offering Memorandum. Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offering Memorandum.

The aggregate principal amount, fixed spread and interest rate of New Notes expected to be issued by the Company is set forth in the table below:

Title of Security Aggregate Principal Amount

Expected to be Issued Reference U.S. Treasury

Security Fixed Spread

(bps) Interest Rate(1) 4.926% Senior Notes due 2037 $2,500,000,000 1.875% due February 15,

2032 215 4.926% (1) The interest rate reflects the bid-side yield on the Reference UST Security plus the applicable fixed spread, calculated in accordance with the

procedures set forth in the Offering Memorandum. The Reference UST Security with respect to the New Notes had a bid-side yield of 2.776% as

of the Pricing Time of the Exchange Offers.



For each $1,000 principal amount of each series of Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange by the Company, the following table sets forth the applicable yield and the Total Consideration (subject to rounding and cash in lieu of fractional amounts of New Notes) to be received by Eligible Holders, as priced below:

Offers



CUSIP Numbers Title of Security Fixed

Spread (bps) Reference U.S. Treasury

Security; Bid Side Yield Yield(1) Total

Consideration(2) 12673P AJ4 (144A) 4.700% Senior Notes due 3/15/2027,

issued by CA, Inc. 155 2.500% due March 31,

2027; 2.732% 4.282% $1,017.50 11135F AH4 (144A) U1109M AG1 (Reg S) 11135F BD2 (Exch) 5.000% Senior Notes due 4/15/2030,

issued by the Company 140 1.875% due February 15,

2032; 2.776% 4.176% $1,054.07 11135F AB7 (144A) U1109M AB2 (Reg S) 11135F BA8 (Exch) 4.750% Senior Notes due 4/15/2029,

issued by the Company 130 1.875% due February 15,

2032; 2.776% 4.076% $1,039.42 11135F AK7 (144A) U1109M AH9 (Reg S) 11135F AL5 (Exch) 4.110% Senior Notes due 9/15/2028,

issued by the Company 120 2.500% due March 31,

2027; 2.732% 3.932% $1,009.66 11135F AP6 (144A) U1109M AK2 (Reg S) 11135F AQ4 (Exch) 4.150% Senior Notes due 11/15/2030,

issued by the Company 140 1.875% due February 15,

2032; 2.776% 4.176% $998.11 11135F AR2 (144A) U1109M AL0 (Reg S) 11135F AS0 (Exch) 4.300% Senior Notes due 11/15/2032,

issued by the Company 165 — — —

(1) The yield reflects the bid-side yield on the Reference UST Security plus the applicable fixed spread, calculated in accordance with the procedures

set forth in the Offering Memorandum.

(2) The Total Consideration includes an Early Participation Payment of $50 (payable in applicable New Notes) for each $1,000 principal amount of

each series of Existing Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange.



The table below identifies the aggregate principal amount of each series of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Exchange Offers as of the Early Participation Date and the principal amount of each series of Existing Notes that the Company expects to accept for exchange on the Early Settlement Date:

Offers CUSIP Numbers Title of Security Principal Amount Outstanding Acceptance Priority Level(1) Principal

Amount

Tendered(2) Principal

Amount

Accepted by

Broadcom Early

Participant

Payment

(4)(6) Total

Consideration

(5)(6) Principal

Amount

of New

Notes(6) Cash

Payment

(6) 12673P AJ4 (144A) 4.700% Senior Notes

due 3/15/2027, issued

by CA, Inc. $265,102,000 1 $49,686,000 $49,686,000 $50 $1,017.50 $1,000 $17.50 11135F AH4 (144A) U1109M AG1 (Reg S) 11135F BD2 (Exch) 5.000% Senior Notes

due 4/15/2030, issued

by the Company $1,085,914,000 2 $479,609,000 $479,609,000 $50 $1,054.07 $1,000 $54.07 11135F AB7 (144A) U1109M AB2 (Reg S) 11135F BA8 (Exch) 4.750% Senior Notes

due 4/15/2029, issued

by the Company $1,958,001,000 3 $302,581,000 $302,581,000 $50 $1,039.42 $1,000 $39.42 11135F AK7 (144A) U1109M AH9 (Reg S) 11135F AL5 (Exch) 4.110% Senior Notes

due 9/15/2028, issued

by the Company $1,965,176,000 4 $847,002,000 $847,002,000 $50 $1,009.66 $1,000 $9.66 11135F AP6 (144A) U1109M AK2 (Reg S) 11135F AQ4 (Exch) 4.150% Senior Notes

due 11/15/2030, issued

by the Company $2,679,058,000 5 $1,430,376,000 $823,315,000(3) $50 $998.11 $1,000 $0.00 11135F AR2 (144A) U1109M AL0 (Reg S) 11135F AS0 (Exch) 4.300% Senior Notes

due 11/15/2032, issued

by the Company $2,000,000,000 6 $1,134,287,000 — — — — — Total:





$4,243,541,000 $2,502,193,000







(1) The Company expects to accept for exchange these Existing Notes in accordance with the acceptance priority levels set forth in this table. (2) The aggregate principal amounts of Existing Notes that have been validly tendered for exchange and not validly withdrawn, as of 5:00 p.m.,

New York City time, on April 13, 2022, based on information provided by the information agent and exchange agent to the Company. (3) Pro ration factor of approximately 57.59%. (4) For the avoidance of doubt, the $50 per $1,000 Early Participant Payment is included within the Total Consideration and is not in addition to it. (5) Does not reflect any accrued and unpaid interest. The Company will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing Notes up to, but excluding,

the date on which the exchange of Existing Notes accepted for exchange is settled. (6) Per $1,000 principal amount of New Notes.

The Exchange Offers are being conducted upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum. Consummation of the Exchange Offers is subject to a number of conditions.

For each $1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, and accepted for exchange by the Company, Eligible Holders of such Existing Notes will also receive cash payment for accrued and unpaid interest on the applicable series of Existing Notes up to, but excluding, the date on which the exchange of Existing Notes accepted for exchange is settled, as well as a cash payment due in lieu of fractional amounts of New Notes.

The Exchange Offers will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of April 27, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company. In accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offers, the Withdrawal Deadline relating to the Exchange Offers occurred at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 13, 2022. As a result, all Existing Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to, and any Existing Notes validly tendered after, the Withdrawal Deadline are irrevocable, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

If and when issued, the New Notes will not have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. The New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Company will enter into a registration rights agreement with respect to the New Notes. The New Notes will be unsecured obligations of the Company and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company.

The Exchange Offers are only made, and copies of the documents relating to the Exchange Offers will only be made available, to a holder of Existing Notes who has certified in an eligibility certification certain matters to the Company, including its status as a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, a person other than a "U.S. person" as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act, or a Canadian "accredited investor" and "permitted client" as defined in National Instrument 45-106—Prospectus Exemptions, Section 73.1(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario) and National Instrument 31-103—Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations. Holders of Existing Notes who desire access to the electronic eligibility form should contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent (the "Information Agent") for the Exchange Offers, at (800) 967-7574 (U.S. Toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (Collect). Holders that wish to receive the Offering Memorandum can certify eligibility on the eligibility website at: http://www.dfking.com/broadcom. In connection with the Exchange Offers, Barclays Capital Inc., BBVA Securities Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as dealer managers (collectively, the "Dealer Managers"). Questions or requests for assistance in relation to the Exchange Offers may be directed to the Dealer Managers at the addresses and telephone numbers set forth below.

