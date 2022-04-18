The 'Best Products' in Dentistry

MANALAPAN, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Product Shopper has just published its 2022 "Best Products" issue, featuring in-depth coverage of dentistry's most respected products. Dental product reviews are the single-most important factor for clinicians when deciding on the products and services to use in their practices.

Thanks to the many dental professionals who have volunteered to test and review products in their practices, Dental Product Shopper has conducted thousands of dental product reviews over the past 15 years—scoring them based on key criteria and singling out the very best that dentistry has to offer. We highlight many of these "Best Products" in our March/April issue.

Over the years, only a small number of the dental products reviewed has received our distinguished "Best Product" rating—meaning they received a score of at least 4.3 out of 5.

Despite the difficulty in achieving such status, one company, BISCO, is the proud owner of 10 premier "Best Products," including Duo-Link Universal, All-Bond Universal, eCEMENT, TheraBase, Select HV Etch, Z-Prime Plus, Core-Flo DC, and Core-Flo DC Lite.

Other premier products in their respective categories include:

3M

- 3M Scotchbond Universal Plus (Adhesives) - 4.8

- 3M Filtek Supreme Ultra Universal Restorative (Universal Composite) - 4.4

- 3M Filtek Supreme Flowable Restorative (Flowable Composite) - 4.5

- 3M Filtek Universal Restorative (Universal Composite) - 4.3

- 3M Filtek Bulk Fill Flowable Restorative (Bulk Fill) - 4.1

BISCO

- All-Bond Universal (Adhesives) - 4.4

- Core-Flo DC (Core Build Up Materials) - 4.4

- Core-Flo DC Lite (Core Build Up Materials)- 4.4

- Select HV Etch (Etchant Intraoral) - 4.4

- Duo-Link Universal (Cement Resin) - 4.4

- eCEMENT (Cement Resin) - 4.5

- TheraBase (Bases and Liners) - 4.5

- TheraCem (Cement Resin) - 4.4

- Z-Prime Plus (Primer) - 4.8

- Intraoral Repair Kit – 4.5

DMG America

- LuxaCrown (Crown and Bridge) - 4.6

Perio Protect

- Perio Protect Method Periodontic System (Medicaments) - 4.5

For more information, visit www.dentalproductshopper.com.

Read the Dental Product Shopper Best Products Issue here: https://media.dentalproductshopper.com/dental-product-shopper-digital-edition-site

Dental Product Shopper is a fully integrated print and digital platform dedicated to bringing in-depth product information to the dental profession. We strive to help clinicians make informed purchasing decisions by relying on the real-world experiences of their peers expressed in our product reviews. These independent product evaluators are the cornerstone for delivering high-value feedback to clinicians. By combining the latest in product information with unbiased opinions, DPS creates the opportunity for clinicians to make purchasing decisions best suited to their practices.

