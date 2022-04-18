Messer Safeguards Product Quality and CO2 Supply for the Beverage Industry

Messer to Highlight Beverage Grade CO 2 & Nitrogen from Plant to Refreshment at BevTech 2022

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer continues to support beverage manufacturers as they safeguard product quality and maintain security of their beverage grade CO 2 supply. This became even more important when unique market conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortage of CO 2 feedgas. Messer responded by converting customers from CO 2 to nitrogen when possible, investing in improvements of its network of CO 2 production plants, and evaluating novel sources for CO 2 . These initiatives helped lessen the impact of reduced CO 2 feedgas availability.

Messer offers a dependable supply of high-quality beverage grade CO 2 and nitrogen backed by timely service and technical know-how. At BevTech 2022, Messer will emphasize its:

Tailored application solutions to protect product quality.

Quick service response during demand challenges.

Turnkey beverage gas installation.

Meet Messer's experienced beverage gas team to discuss its beverage grade gas capabilities at BevTech 2022 on May 2 – 4 in Frisco, Texas at Booth #47.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading food, beverage, industrial, and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

