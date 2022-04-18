NeuroOne® to Present its Disruptive Next-Generation Diagnostic Electrode Technology at the NobleCon18 Investor Conference on April 20, 2022

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' 18th Annual Investor Conference being held April 19-21, 2022.

Presentation date and time: Thursday, April 21, 2022; 11:30 a.m. ET Breakout sessions: Wednesday, April 20 at 1:45 p.m.; Thursday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m. Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida Registration: Visit the conference website Webcast replay: Available beginning April 22 for 90 days

NeuroOne Chief Executive Officer Dave Rosa will discuss the Company's focus on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision solutions for epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries. These solutions include electrodes that have the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, and reduce costs, while improving patient outcomes due to their potential for offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions such as EEG recording and tissue ablation and/or chronic stimulation.

About NeuroOne® Medical Technologies Corporation

NeuroOne is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision solutions for epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries. A combination recording and RF ablation technology is currently under development. In addition, NeuroOne is currently testing its electrodes for long term stimulation. The Company is also investigating the potential application of its technology for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Visit n1mtc.com.

