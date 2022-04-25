InventHelp Inventor Develops Novel and Eye-Catching Fan for Households (SDB-1547)

PITTSBURGH , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fan that could enliven a room while providing a refreshing flow of air," said an inventor, from Delano, Calif., "so I invented the STAR LIGHT. My design could inspire users with a majestic feeling through which they could think outside the box."

The invention provides a unique fan with a nostalgic and majestic lighting element. In doing so, it offers comfortable air flow for a room. It also could bring forth joy, hope and happiness. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to display and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

