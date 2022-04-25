MIP Fund Accounting Makes $1M in Technology Grants Available to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

From floppy disks to the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting software, MIP commemorates four decades of innovation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a piece of proprietary software for "those who need the difference", MIP Fund Accounting, the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting software offering from Community Brands is celebrating 40 years of innovation. MIP's anniversary initiatives include customer recognition, special offers, and a look at four decades of evolving and impactful accounting software.

"Since our inception, MIP Fund Accounting has adapted through four decades of changing technology to become the leading solution for nonprofits, public service organizations, government, education, and K-12 schools," said Neil Taurins, MIP General Manager. "We continue to serve mission-driven communities while continuously evolving to meet their needs as a best-in-class fund accounting solution. Our innovation and growth are success stories worthy of celebrating and we are excited to include our customers, both long-term and new partners, in this special occasion."

MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands is celebrating 40 years by setting aside $1 million on a first come, first-serve basis beginning today through June 30 as part of a technology grant to new customers. New agreements signed on or before June 30 by 501(c) nonprofit organizations are eligible to receive a 20 percent discount off the cost of MIP software in the form of a grant. To learn more about details of the grant fund, visit www.mip.com/40th-anniversary.

MIP's celebration also includes a series of planned promotions and contests throughout the year. Current MIP customers have an exclusive celebratory offer through June 30 where they can select either three months free on a new MIP Cloud subscription with a 15-month contract or 20 percent off one module during the initial term of the contract.

Additional anniversary details will be announced on MIP's social media sites (Twitter @MIP_FA; LinkedIn at mip-fund-accounting; Facebook @MIPbyCommunityBrands) and its newly redesigned website (www.mip.com) and blog (www.mip.com/blog/).

MIP began in 1982 in Houston, Texas, as MIP Micro Information products. Through a 40-year journey, it became the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based SaaS fund accounting software offering from Community Brands. Navigating an assortment of mergers, acquisitions, and rebranding along the way, MIP evolved into a leader earning "Best Usability," "Best Feature Set," and "Best Customer Support" from Trust Radius in 2021 and "Most Loved" in 2022. Today, over 5,600 MIP customers, including one continuous partner of 39 years, are part of over $1 billion raised each year using Community Brands software.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MIP Fund Accounting®

MIP Fund Accounting® is the gold standard for true fund accounting and an industry-leading solution from Community Brands. As a comprehensive, configurable solution, MIP Fund Accounting enables associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and government entities to better achieve their missions by providing complete financial oversight and robust payroll and human resource management solutions. Organizations can make better financial decisions, track, report, manage finances, and execute financial management with greater precision. For more information, visit mip.com.

