Quiktrak, a Bureau Veritas Company, Appoints Rob Murphy, as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quiktrak, a Bureau Veritas Company, today announced that Rob Murphy has been named chief operating officer, effective immediately. Quiktrak is a global leader in asset verification and inventory audit solutions. Murphy's responsibilities will include growing the company's Quiktrak business in North America.

Murphy most recently served as vice president of operations for Quiktrak and brings more than 20 years of experience in successfully driving operations, sales, service delivery, and account management. Murphy will report to Riad Habib, SVP and COO of Energy and Industry for Bureau Veritas North America.

"We are excited about the appointment of Rob as the new COO of Quiktrak," said Riad Habib, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Energy and Industry, Bureau Veritas, North America. "Rob's extensive experience in successfully leading operations at Quiktrak, combined with more than two decades of business leadership expertise, will ensure we're poised to strengthen and accelerate the growth of Bureau Veritas' Quiktrak business across North America."

Quiktrak was acquired by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services in 2014. This acquisition has allowed Quiktrak to expand its services within Bureau Veritas' more than 140 countries, making it a global one-stop shop for field inspections, verifications and inventory auditing services for the equipment leasing, commercial lending, wholesale credit and floorplan financing industries.

Quiktrak has been delivering asset verification technology and services to its customers for more than 20 years. Its solutions are currently available in 14 countries and 7 different languages around the world.

"I am honored to be named COO of Quiktrak," said Rob Murphy, chief operating officer, Quiktrak, A Bureau Veritas Company. "It is a privilege to be part of the Bureau Veritas family of companies. I look forward to continuing to serve our clients with industry leading asset verification and audit solutions while innovating new offerings that drive value to where our customer are headed."

Murphy holds a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration from Rhode Island College.

About Quiktrak, a Bureau Veritas Company

Quiktrak is a leading provider of due diligence field services, including field inspection and asset verification reports and floor plan inventory auditing and technology solutions. Founded in 1991, Quiktrak utilizes their Revoquest technology and a network of more than 600 strategically placed inspectors to provide the industry's most reliable and trusted asset verification solution. Quiktrak's audit services and technology solutions help protect the assets of leading commercial lenders and asset finance companies, including captive finance and wholesale credit groups currently in 14 countries. Learn more about Quiktrak at https://quiktrak.com.

