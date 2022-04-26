Realogy Named to Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity 2022

Leading residential real estate company – home to Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty®, Realogy Title Group, and Cartus – recognized once again for its leadership championing diversity and building a culture of inclusion

MADISON, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the U.S., was again named by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity. The esteemed award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., evaluates companies based on direct recommendations from employees, indirect evaluation of competitor diversity efforts, diversity among top executives and board members, and other diversity engagement indicators.

(PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"As the leader in U.S. residential real estate, Realogy has a tremendous opportunity to be a catalyst for positive change within our own employee community and in the industry at large as we work to open doors for all," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy's Chief People Officer. "This recognition is a testament to Realogy's longstanding, deep-rooted commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion by empowering our employees to thrive authentically in meaningful careers and driving entrepreneurship and homeownership for underrepresented communities in our industry."

Realogy has long served as a champion for inclusion and diverse representation in real estate and beyond with innovative programs and initiatives, including:

Proactively attracting, hiring, developing, and promoting diverse talent by broadening employee candidate sourcing channels and expanding open position qualifications to attract a wider array of candidates, among others

Providing Unconscious Bias training as a required course for all employees

Fostering a robust culture of inclusion supported by Employee Resource Groups and Diversity and Inclusion committees across the enterprise

Launching Real Career Connections, a six-month mentorship program providing support and coaching for employees of color based on their development needs and career aspirations

Introducing the innovative 'Going Further Together' workplace initiative, focused on embracing flexibility, connection, wellness, and productivity as core principles across a combination of in-office, hybrid, and virtual employee environments

Leading and expanding initiatives that help drive representation in real estate, including Realogy's Inclusive Ownership Program , which encourages entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities to franchise with Realogy brands, and What Moves Her , an initiative designed to inspire more women real estate professionals, among others

Offering strong support of and collaborative partnerships with real estate associations that promote diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), The LGBTQ+ Alliance, and The National Association of Minority Bankers if America (NAMMBA)

Expanding access to its Fair Housing eLearning Course beyond Realogy employees and affiliates to more professionals in the industry through partnerships with diverse industry organizations

Earning repeated honors for gender diversity on the Realogy Board of Directors for exceeding the national average of board seats held by women

More information about Realogy's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2021 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Realogy is constantly recognized for its culture of inclusion, integrity, and innovation, including as one of Forbes' 2021 World's Best Employers and World's Top Female Friendly Companies, a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. for the second year in a row, and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 11 consecutive years. Visit www.realogy.com or follow @Realogy on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn more.

Find the full Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity and World's Best Employers 2021.

Media Contacts:

Brianna Patrizio

(973) 407-5077

Brianna.patrizio@realogy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.