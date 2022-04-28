InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ladle for Draining Liquids (HTT-6502)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better ladle for separating liquids from vegetables or other foods," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the FORDHAM LADLE. My design would increase convenience when cooking and it could help to prevent spills and waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved ladle for use in the kitchen. In doing so, it enables the user to separate and drain liquids from food items. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent waste during the draining process. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

