InventHelp Inventors Develop Comfortable & Supportive Bicycle Seat (DTM-144)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to offer bicycle riders a more comfortable alternative to conventional saddle-style bike seats," said one of two inventors, from Detroit, Mich., "so we invented the FLEX AND FLOAT BIKE SEAT. Our design would support a rider's buttocks and lower back while effectively absorbing and redistributing impact when riding on rough or uneven terrain."

The invention provides a more comfortable and supportive seat for a bicycle. In doing so, it helps to reduce stress and strain on delicate parts of the anatomy. As a result, it enhances safety and it could make riding a bicycle more enjoyable. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for male and female riders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DTM-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

