Metaverse, Meet Megaverse™; Tech Startup Exploring Digital Debuts First VR Interactive Theater

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A world-first interactive virtual-reality (VR) theater is opening in Atlanta, created by new technology company Exploring Digital. The Megaverse™ combines VR headsets and hand controls with a multi-sensory haptic experience unlike anything on the market. With unlimited freedom to move, people physically interact in this VR theater, literally stepping into a metaverse environment.

Megaverse™ is a patented environment for immersive, 4D gaming. Debuting at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Roswell, Ga., with expansion plans across the country, Megaverse™ is the first product from Exploring Digital, a new company founded by entrepreneurs Dave Walens and Matt Kelly and its recently acquired development team, 3rdRealmCreations of Mobile, Ala.

In Megaverse™, up to six players interact with one another as they roam freely around the rumble floor, walking, jumping, even picking up and moving objects inside this metaverse-inspired VR theater. Players move from one virtual room to another, up and down virtual elevators, and can choose their challenge – paranormal investigator, a spy on the run, or ace gunslinger.

With custom content and an easy-to-configure layout, Megaverse™ truly is 4D, including touch, wind and vibration in addition to the VR challenges. Megaverse™ uses HTC VIVE Focus 3 headsets and controllers for all-in-one VR with 5K resolution and easy input that delivers intuitive and precision controls.

"Megaverse™ is a high-tech gaming experience that is thrilling our Sky Zone members and customers," said Jeff Cole, owner and president of Sky Zone Roswell. "For less than $15, anyone can use state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets and interact with their friends in this totally unique environment."

Atlanta entrepreneurs using VR/AR for more than video games

"Exploring Digital is capitalizing on new opportunities in the VR/AR/FX, gaming, training and other industries, plus we're pursuing emerging opportunities in the non-fungible-tokens (NFT), metaverse and other spaces," said Exploring Digital CEO Dave Walens.

Walens founded another company, Exploring, Inc., in 1999 to serve the South's booming trade show industries. Exploring, Inc. has steadily added companies in fabrication, 3D themed environments and more, building physical worlds for customers around the globe, said Exploring, Inc. President and COO Matt Kelly. "We are using the nearly quarter-century of 2D and 3D artistic experience at Exploring, Inc., and leveraging our construction capabilities for this new company," Kelly said.

For more information, visit www.MegaverseVR.com or www.ExploringDig.com.

