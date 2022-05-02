Bonus Borrows Return on hoopla digital During May to Kickstart Summer Reading Season

Patrons of participating libraries have access to more than 450 titles – including extended learning titles and beloved comics – for unlimited borrowing throughout May on hoopla digital

HOLLAND, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital, the category-creating service for public libraries, today has revealed the collection for its popular Bonus Borrows program: a curated collection of more than 450 popular titles featuring extended learning and discovery for all ages, available to library patrons for unlimited borrowing that will not impact monthly borrow limits.

"For our May Bonus Borrows program, hoopla digital is offering our partner libraries a variety of genres that celebrate learning a new skill and entertainment for all ages," said hoopla digital founder Jeff Jankowski. "Young learners, students, and adults seeking new opportunities in this vibrant labor market are seeking new paths to explore areas of interest and develop new skills. We curated this Bonus Borrows collection to support the strides they are seeking to make in their learning and development."

hoopla digital's May Bonus Borrows collection includes titles featured in collections like Discover a New Series and Learn a New Skill, as well as the Just for Kids! collection:

Discover a New Series featuring: Hideous Beauty by Jack Cavanaugh and Then Came You (Part 1 of The Youngers Series ) by Iris Morland featuring:byand(Part 1 of) by

Learn a New Skill featuring: Fluent Forever: How To Learn Any Language Fast And Never Forget It by Gabriel Wyner and Learn To Program by Heather Lyons , Elizabeth Tweedale featuring:byandby

Criminal Mysteries featuring: The Extraordinary Adventures Of A r sène Lupin, Gentleman-Burglar (Part 1 of the Adventures of Arsène Lupin series) by Maurice Leblanc and Payback (Part 2 of the Sisterhood (Michaels) series) by Fern Michaels featuring:(Part 1 of theseries) byand(Part 2 of theseries) by

Finding Your Voice featuring: The Hate Project (Part 2 of the Love Study series) by Kris Ripper and Dawn Raid by Pauline Vaeluaga Smith featuring:(Part 2 of theseries) byandby

Just for Kids! featuring: The Boxcar Children by Gertrude Chandler Warner and Summer Adventure For Groot! by Brendan Deneen featuring:byandby

Your Travel & Culture Companion featuring: Africa Is Not A Country by Mark Melnicove and Margy Burns Knight and Mt. Rushmore And The Black Hills directed by Greg Gricus featuring:byandanddirected by

Sci-Fi & Fantasy featuring: Rise Of The Dragons (Part 1 of the Kings and Sorcerers series) by Morgan Rice and The Ables (Part 1 of the Ables series) by Jeremy Scott featuring:(Part 1 of theseries) byand(Part 1 of theseries) by

Suspenseful Tales featuring: Don't Look by Molly Black and The Night Will Find Us by Matthew Lyons featuring:byandby

"We started the Bonus Borrows program early in the pandemic in response to increased demand for accessible library content and resources. Since receiving enormously positive feedback from our partner libraries and their patrons, we are excited to be able to continue the promotion quarterly to meet extraordinary demand," said Jankowski.

Throughout the month of May, hoopla digital's Bonus Borrows collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, comics, television and movies, is free to libraries and cost patrons zero monthly hoopla Instant Borrows. Highlights of this collection include popular and beloved comics such as Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1 - Dark Heart Of The Sith by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, All-Star Batman Vol. 1: My Own Worst Enemy by Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Romita Jr., and My Little Pony: Friends Forever Vol. 1 by Alex De Campi, Jeremy Whitley, Ted Anderson, Rob Anderson and illustrated by Carla Speed McNeil, Amy Mebberson.

hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than one million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com . hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com . hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

