Fast Company Names Merryfield PBC Finalist in Corporate Social Responsibility Category of 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

The new better-for-you brands app is on a mission to democratize access to healthier everyday products, quickly earning recognition and accolades from health & wellness-minded consumers and now Fast Company

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. Merryfield PBC was named a finalist in the corporate social responsibility category of the awards.

The Merryfield Everyday Rewards App is a trusted authority, insights solution and rewards program for a collective of better-for-you brands including Stonyfield Organic, Applegate Farms, Justin's, Califia Farms, Primal Kitchen and more. Merryfield has made it easier for people to save money and earn rewards every day on thousands of healthier products, available at thousands of stores, all together in one app.

"It's an honor for the Merryfield team and our growing collective of better-for-you member brands to have been named a finalist in the corporate responsibility category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards," says David Mayer, Founder and CEO of Merryfield.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"People want products made from ingredients that don't harm people or the planet," says Joe Dickson, Co-Founder and Head of Standards and Policy of Merryfield. "Many people worry about potentially harmful ingredients or unnecessary chemicals, and often they don't trust companies to be transparent or put consumer health and safety ahead of company needs. We truly appreciate Fast Company's recognition of Merryfield's ability to help give consumers this much needed peace of mind."

Merryfield is the only rewards app with rigorous quality standards that all brands and products must meet to be on the platform. Created by the company's Clean Council , Merryfield's Standards filter out unwanted ingredients such as artificial color, high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils.

Even with this level of rigor, tens of thousands of products from both purpose-led brands like Partake, A Dozen Cousins, Earthbound Farm, Dave's Killer Bread and Harmless Harvest as well as new products and reformulations of familiar existing products from bigger companies like The Kraft Heinz Company, Hormel Foods, Barilla and others meet or exceed Merryfield Standards.

"We're on a mission to help erase access disparities to better-for-you products and healthier living for everyone," says Zooey Deschanel, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Merryfield. "Our team could not be more excited to be a finalist in the corporate responsibility category of this year's World Changing Ideas Awards. It acknowledges and recognizes Merryfield' potential to help democratize access to better-for-you options and improve information availability for people looking to make healthier choices all around."

While healthier products are now much more readily available at stores where many people shop, like Target and Kroger and Walmart, availability doesn't always translate to access. "I think the elephant in the room — that's rarely talked about — is the fact that most of the brands being discounted and most heavily promoted aren't necessarily the healthiest ones. And it's not a coincidence," says Mayer. "The big legacy brands that still use a lot of artificial stuff are very profitable products. Those high profit margins fund heavy couponing and deals that in effect subsidize the cost of those products, perpetuating the status quo of what you find in stores. And it's made harder by the fact that most existing rebate and rewards apps are largely supported by products with ingredients many people are trying to avoid."

By building collaboration among brands into its platform, Merryfield helps reduce marketing inefficiencies and duplicative expenses which helps both emerging and much bigger healthier brands pass more meaningful savings directly back to their customers. These rewards help people more regularly support brands that subscribe to a higher everyday quality standard, making better-for-you product options more accessible to everyone.

Merryfield is about saving but also rewarding choices that promote wellness. Merryfield's vision is to help make wellness less "aspirational" and more approachable and affordable. Watch soon for Merryfield rewards across many other dimensions of wellness including healthier eating out, home and club fitness, wellness-related apparel, mindfulness and more.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

To learn more, go to http://www.merryfield.com , and follow Merryfield @merryfieldxo.

Download the iOS app for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Merryfield: Merryfield, a privately-held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Boston, is a trusted authority, insights solution and rewards program for a collective of better-for-you, purpose-led brands like Stonyfield Organic, ECOS, Califia Farms, Suja, Rao's Homemade, Orgain, Alaffia, Uncle Matt's Organic and more. Merryfield helps take the guesswork out of knowing which brands to trust and rewards consumers for supporting products and brands that don't use any artificial junk or unnecessary chemicals — and are better for your family and the planet. With Merryfield Everyday Rewards, any time you buy products from our growing list of participating member brands you get rewarded. It doesn't matter where you shop, just take a picture of your receipt and you'll get rewarded at least 5% back and often more on 60+ better-for-you brands. Users can also connect their Merryfield account with some of the stores they shop at regularly for digital purchases and get rewards automatically.

