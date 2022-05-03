Met-Ed's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability

Work includes trimming along nearly 3,200 miles of power lines

READING, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), continues to conduct tree-trimming work in communities across its eastern Pennsylvania service area as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. Maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment can help reduce the frequency and duration of tree-related power outages, especially those associated with severe weather.

Met-Ed Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed along about 500 miles of power lines in the Met-Ed area as part of the company's $30 million vegetation management program for 2022. Met-Ed's program remains on schedule to complete an additional 2,660 miles of work by year end.

The work includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed.

"Trimming trees around power lines is critical to providing safe, reliable electric service for our customers," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "Tree trimming coupled with upgrades to our electric distribution system makes a difference. In 2021, 8 percent fewer customers experienced a service interruption per tree-related outage than in 2020."

This year, Met-Ed is scheduled to trim trees along power lines in the following counties and communities:

Adams – Berwick Township , Franklin Township , Hamilton Township , Latimore Township, Reading Township , Straban Township, Tyrone Township

Berks – Bethel Township , Cumru Township , Exeter , Hamburg , Leesport , Lenhartsville , Lynnville, Muhlenberg Township , New Smithville , New Tripoli , Reading , Shillington , Temple , West Reading , Wyomissing

Bucks – Durham , Nockamixon Township

Chester – Warwick Township

Dauphin – Conewago Township , Londonderry Township

Lebanon – Cleona , Lebanon , Swatara Township , Union Township , West Lebanon Township

Monroe – Hamilton Township , New Smithfield Township, Ross Township , Smithfield Township , Stroud Township

Northampton – Bangor , Bath , East Allen Township , East Bangor , Easton , Forks Township , Lehigh Township , Palmer Township , Washington Township , Williams Township

Pike – Delaware Township , Dingman Township, Lehman Township

York –Conewago Township, Dover , Hellam Township , Manchester Township , Newberry Township, Springfield Township , Springettsbury Township, Warrington Township , West Manchester, West York, Yoe, York

As part of its notification process, Met-Ed works with municipalities to inform them of tree-trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including Aerial Solutions, Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Lewis Tree Service, Nelson Tree Service Inc., Rotor Blade, Treesmiths and York Tree Service Inc.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.