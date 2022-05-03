Office Pod Manufacturer SnapCab Launches Dedicated Video-Conferencing Office Space at NeoCon, June 13-15

KINGSTON, ON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SnapCab is launching a new architectural office product at Chicago's NeoCon ®: the Link, a pod that enhances video-conferencing from the home or the office.

In today's Zoom-centric world, the Link provides a quiet, private space with the ideal layout and lighting. The space is elongated for the best camera angle. Dimmable white LED lights are positioned vertically to light the user's face evenly. The acoustic felt lining the walls improves the audio quality for online meetings. The pod accommodates the customer's own video equipment, which they can easily switch out anytime.

The Link's single person occupancy offers a trim space that fits into an office layout or in the home. It provides a quiet space to focus on a project, take a call or hold a virtual meeting. An optional switch-glass front is available for privacy and to eliminate distractions.

Like other pods in SnapCab's Workspace selections, the Link utilizes a top-to-bottom air flow exchange, pulling fresh air in through ceiling fans and exiting through floor vents. This gives users a fresh environment with the cleanest air flow, exchanging fully every 90 seconds. Priced competitively, the Link is UL Listed, Seismic Certified, fire-rated, CARB Phase II compliant, and carries a 10 year warranty.

Carla Bostock, Art Director & Product Aesthetics Manager at SnapCab, says that her favorite thing about the Link is how customizable it is: "You can literally choose from thousands of color combinations. The desk can easily adjust to any height for sitting or standing. And technology is always changing. You are not locked into built-in equipment. The pod can work with your current and future tech."

For the past 50 years, NeoCon has been the standout event for the commercial design industry. Over 700 exhibitors will showcase new products and services relevant to the workplace, education, public spaces, healthcare and more.

About SnapCab

Since 1983, SnapCab has been a leader in developing workspace privacy solutions and elevator cab interiors that are flexible, high quality and safe to use in a variety of environments. SnapCab Workspace offers a flexible kit of parts that is designed with a customizable frame, panels, finishes, colors, furniture, accessories and more. These isolated pods for the open office are moveable, simple to clean and can be combined with the SnapCab Connects walls to transform any workplace.

