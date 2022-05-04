Pace International to Host 10th Annual Postharvest Academy

WAPATO, Wash., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pace International, a leading provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies for the fresh produce industry, is hosting its 10th Annual Postharvest Academy May 4, 2022, at the Suncadia Resort in Roslyn, Wash. The customer-exclusive event brings together industry thought leaders to learn about the latest research, innovations, and services in postharvest.

"The annual opportunity to invite our customers to come together and learn the newest and latest innovations and technologies offered in postharvest is a privilege of ours and one we greatly look forward to," said Jorge Gotuzzo, Sr. Global Marketing Director at Pace International. "Our goal for Pace's Postharvest Academy is to continue to be the premier source of postharvest education that supports efficient and sustainable operations at our customer sites that are in sync with global market trends."

The return-to-in-person gathering features a roster of thought leadership from across the fresh produce industry. Attendee customers will hear from Jessa Allen, CAE, USApple, Vice President of Membership & Events, during the presentation, "The Voice of America's Favorite Fruit." Carolina Torres, M.S., PhD., Associate Professor Endowed Chair in Postharvest Systems, Department of Horticulture, Tree Fruit Research & Research Extension Center, Washington State University, will present on "Storage Technologies for Organic Apples." And, Trevor Suslow, Trevor Suslow Consulting, LLC, will present on "Emerging Pillars of Produce Safety Optimization."

Members of Pace International's staff will also engage attendee customers during the Postharvest Academy event. Scott Christie, Pace International, Sr. Engineering & Application Services Manager, will present "Keeping Pace with Postharvest Technology and Innovation," and Christian Aguilar, Pace International, Senior Biology Scientist, Plant Pathology, will present "Postharvest Fungicide Resistance Management" using blue mold (Penicillium expansum) of pome fruit as a case study.

About Pace International LLC

Pace International LLC is a subsidiary of Valent BioSciences LLC, a Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. business. Pace collaborates with growers, packers and agricultural organizations to develop innovative solutions to enhance, protect, and preserve fruit and vegetable quality and freshness. Pace is the leading global provider of sustainable postharvest solutions and technologies, equipment and technical services to maximize efficiencies in packing operations and increase the freshness and value of harvested crops. For more information, visit the company's website at paceint.com .

About Valent Biosciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences LLC is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products, with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company's website at valentbiosciences.com .

