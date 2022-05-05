CEMEX USA named U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for fourth straight year

HOUSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA proudly announced today that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, earning the Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy for the company's ongoing and longstanding efforts in energy management and sustainability.

The prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor from the ENERGY STAR program, and the 2022 recognition once again puts CEMEX USA among a distinguished group of winners that have made long-term commitments to energy efficiency, which are essential to address climate change and protect public health.

CEMEX USA previously earned the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award in 2020 and 2021 after being recognized as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management in 2019. Additionally, over the last 15 years, CEMEX USA operations have received more than 60 ENERGY STAR certifications, and dozens of its cement terminals and ready-mix concrete operations have achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry.

"Sustainability is deeply-rooted at CEMEX, and it's key to our business strategy as we work to build a better and more sustainable future," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "In addition to offering sustainable products and solutions, we are dedicated to making a positive impact at our operations. We are honored to be recognized by the ENERGY STAR program and are proud of our teams for making a difference."

On top of energy management and conservation, CEMEX is working toward its ambitious climate and sustainability targets. The company implemented its Future in Action program last year with the goal to reduce CO 2 emissions by 40% per ton of cementitious product by 2030 when compared to 1990 baseline levels. By the end of the decade, CEMEX also aims to have 55% of its electricity consumption in cement globally derived from renewable sources.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

