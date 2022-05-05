Minnesota's Standard Water Control Systems Now Certified for Radon Mitigation

MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Water Control Systems and its owner and CEO, Steve Grohn were recently certified for radon mitigation and measurement by the state of Minnesota. The company - based in Crystal, MN since 1977 - now provides radon mitigation services to both single and multi-family dwellings.

Since earning the license, Steve Grohn said "Radon mitigation demand has been amazing thanks to our outstanding Minnesota Department of Health." He added "Standard Water has been helping Minnesotans with home safety issues such as wet basement, humidity and basement structural issues for 45 years. Adding radon mitigation just made sense for our customers."

What is radon? Radon is a colorless gas that occurs naturally in soils at measurable levels in most homes. Radon can be found at dangerous, elevated levels in nearly 40% of all Minnesota homes. Among smokers, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer and is attributed to more than 21,000 deaths across the country annually.

Radon risk is largely preventable through testing and by installing a radon mitigation system such as the ones Standard Water Control Systems now provides.

Standard Water has already seen great success. The Twin Cities company recently tested a home at radon levels of 10 piCL - considered 2.5 times above the level at which the owners should mitigate. After installing their radon mitigation system, the radon level at the home dropped below 1.0.

"Improving home safety with our radon system certainly provides peace of mind. Whether it's basement waterproofing , installing energy efficient egress windows or a radon mitigation system , our mission is to ensure Minnesota families have healthy, safe homes" Mr Grohn said.

For more information about radon, visit the Minnesota Department of Health or contact Standard Water Control Systems at 763-537-4849 and via their homepage. For radon removal services, contact a licensed radon mitigation specialist. Standard Water provides free estimates, industry leading warranties and professional, hassle free installation. They service the Minneapolis/ St. Paul metro area as well as Western Wisconsin.

About Standard Water Control Systems

Standard Water Control Systems provides waterproofing, foundation repair, egress window installation and radon mitigation services. Steve Grohn is a licensed General Contractor in Minnesota and Wisconsin and has an MBA from St. Thomas. He is available for speaking engagements on radon and other home improvement trades.

