Ryerson Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Outstanding quarterly results bolstered by supportive global metals pricing and recovering North American demand. First quarter results feature record EPS, a sequential reduction in debt primarily from opportunistic bond buybacks, and a dividend raise. Proceeding apace with value-add investments to enhance our intelligent service center network and the customer experience.
CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Highlights:
- Record revenue of $1.75 billion on sequential volume increase of 11.4%
- Record diluted EPS of $4.17 and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.27
- Net Income of $163.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO of $250.6 million
- Reduced leverage ratio1 to 0.5x with $551 million in debt and $507 million in net debt2
- Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative expense declined 3.1% sequentially to $175.3 million
- Book value3 rose to $706 million up from $545 million at year-end 2021
- Announced a second quarter 2022 dividend of $0.125 per share, a 25% increase from last quarter
- Repurchased $63.1 million of 8.50% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"), reducing amount outstanding to $236.9 million
- Announced Board authorization to repurchase up to $172 million of outstanding Notes
$ in millions, except tons (in thousands), average selling prices, and
Financial Highlights:
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
YoY
QoQ
Revenues
$1,748.8
$
1,147.3
$
1,533.9
52.4
%
14.0
%
Tons shipped
528
543
474
(2.8)
%
11.4
%
Average selling price/ton
$3,312
$2,113
$3,236
56.7
%
2.3
%
Gross margin
23.5
%
17.2
%
21.3
%
630 bps
220 bps
Gross margin, excl. LIFO
23.6
%
24.6
%
26.3
%
-100 bps
-270 bps
Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, & administrative expenses
$175.3
$171.8
$180.9
2.0
%
(3.1)
%
As a percentage of revenue
10.1
%
15.0
%
11.8
%
-490 bps
-170 bps
Net income (loss) attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$163.6
$25.3
$106.4
546.6
%
53.8
%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$4.17
$0.66
$2.71
531.8
%
53.9
%
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$4.27
$0.26
$2.68
1,517.0
%
59.5
%
Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO
$250.6
$123.5
$238.7
102.9
%
5.0
%
Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO margin
14.3
%
10.8
%
15.6
%
360 bps
-130 bps
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:
Total debt
$551.3
$741.4
$639.3
(25.6)
%
(13.8)
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$44.7
$43.3
$51.2
3.2
%
(12.7)
%
Net debt
$506.6
$698.1
$588.1
(27.4)
%
(13.9)
%
Net debt / LTM Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO
0.5
x
3.3
x
0.7
x
(2.8)
x
(0.2)
x
Cash Conversion Cycle (days)
76.8
52.9
83.8
23.9
(7.0)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$82.5
($47.3)
$106.8
$129.8
($24.3)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measure is included below in this news release.
Management Commentary
Market Commentary
Our record revenue of $1.75 billion in the first quarter was driven by Average Selling Price (ASP) gaining 2.3% to $3,312 quarter-over-quarter and volume growth of 11.4% to 528 thousand tons sold. This compares to our guidance of ASP down 2% to 4% and volume guidance of 7% to 9% growth. Strong commercial and operational execution, coupled with continued improvement in underlying customer demand, drove this sequential improvement. According to Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI), North American service center volumes grew by 9.3% sequentially in the first three months of 2022 compared to the last three months of 2021. On a North American basis, Ryerson's sales outpaced MSCI volume growth, with tons sold increasing 14.8% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.
First Quarter Results
Liquidity & Debt Management
Growth Initiatives
Acquisitions. On March 2, 2022, Ryerson announced the acquisition of Apogee Steel Fabrication Incorporated, a sheet metal fabricator based in Mississauga, Ontario Canada. Apogee is a full-line fabrication company providing shearing, punching, forming, and laser cut processing in addition to welding and hardware assembly services. Apogee provides complex fabrication assemblies in stainless steel, aluminum and carbon sheet and strengthens Ryerson's network of value-added service centers in Canada, adding to our processing capabilities and growing our full-service fabrication business.
Modernization projects. We are progressing toward the completion of two new state-of-the-art service center facilities in Centralia, Washington, and University Park, Illinois, at an estimated combined capital improvement budget of $45 million in 2022. The Centralia project is on schedule to become fully operational by year-end. Our University Park campus, where site preparation recently began, is the future hub of Central Steel & Wire. These projects illustrate Ryerson's "monetize and modernize" approach as both projects utilize sales proceeds of prior locations, while maintaining customer loyalty and delivering vastly improved facilities to enhance the customer experience.
Shareholder Return Activity
Dividends. On May 4, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock, payable on June 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 2, 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, Ryerson returned approximately $4.3 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. We paid a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.10 per share, amounting to a cash return of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. Further, we repurchased a total of 20,510 shares at an average price per share of $25.27 resulting in a return to shareholders of approximately $0.5 million for the first quarter. Ryerson made these repurchases in accordance with its share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to acquire up to an aggregate amount of $50.0 million of the Company's common stock through August 4, 2023 with $47.7 million of authorization remaining.
Bond buyback. During the first quarter of 2022, Ryerson repurchased $63.1 million of its Notes using cash generated from operations at an average cost of 108.5%. As of March 31, 2022, there was $236.9 million of Notes outstanding. A $5.3 million loss on retirement of debt associated with the notes repurchases was recorded in our first quarter 2022 income statement and is excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.
Bond Repurchase Authorization. On May 4, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a bond repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $172 million of its Notes. This bond repurchase program is in addition to the Company's special redemption right to redeem up to $50 million in principal.
Outlook Commentary
First Quarter 2022 Major Product Metrics
Tons Shipped (thousands)
Average Selling Prices
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
Year-
Quarter-over-
Year-over-year
Quarter-over-
Carbon Steel
405
414
363
(2.2)
%
11.6
%
64.1
%
0.1
%
Aluminum
50
53
47
(6.4)
%
7.1
%
36.3
%
7.9
%
Stainless Steel
71
74
62
(3.1)
%
14.1
%
63.1
%
2.9
%
Net Sales (millions)
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
Year-
Quarter-over-
Carbon Steel
$
942
$
587
$
843
60.5
%
11.8
%
Aluminum
$
307
$
241
$
266
27.6
%
15.5
%
Stainless Steel
$
478
$
302
$
407
58.0
%
17.4
%
Earnings Call Information
Ryerson will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 5th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. A replay will be available at the same website for 90 days.
About Ryerson
Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.
Notes:
1Leverage ratio – Net debt divided by trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense/income
2Net debt – Total debt less cash and cash equivalents.
3Book value of equity – Total assets minus total liabilities.
4In the first quarter of 2022, we changed the method we use to estimate LIFO on an interim basis. This is a change in accounting estimate that is inseparable from a change in accounting principle. Historically, interim LIFO calculations were based on actual inventory levels and costs at each interim period. In the first quarter of 2022, we elected to recognize the interim effects of the LIFO inventory valuation method by projecting expected year-end inventory levels and LIFO costs and allocating that projection to the interim quarters on a pro-rata basis. We believe this change is preferable as it results in a better estimate of LIFO for the full year, creates less volatility in earnings on an interim basis, and makes our results more comparable to our peers.
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Selected Income and Cash Flow Data - Unaudited
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, except Per Share and Per Ton Data)
Fourth
First Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
2021
NET SALES
$
1,748.8
$
1,147.3
$
1,533.9
Cost of materials sold
1,338.7
949.4
1,206.6
Gross profit
410.1
197.9
327.3
Warehousing, delivery, selling, general, and administrative
175.3
171.8
180.9
Gain on sale of assets (1)
—
(20.3)
(1.9)
OPERATING PROFIT
234.8
46.4
148.3
Other income and (expense), net
(5.7)
0.3
(0.1)
Interest and other expense on debt
(10.3)
(13.5)
(10.2)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
218.8
33.2
138.0
Provision for income taxes
55.0
7.6
31.5
NET INCOME
163.8
25.6
106.5
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
0.2
0.3
0.1
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RYERSON HOLDING
$
163.6
$
25.3
$
106.4
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic
$
4.26
$
0.66
$
2.77
Diluted
$
4.17
$
0.66
$
2.71
Shares outstanding - basic
38.4
38.1
38.4
Shares outstanding - diluted
39.2
38.6
39.2
Dividends declared per share
$
0.100
$ —
$
0.085
Supplemental Data :
Tons shipped (000)
528
543
474
Shipping days
63
63
61
Average selling price/ton
$
3,312
$
2,113
$
3,236
Gross profit/ton
777
364
691
Operating profit/ton
445
85
313
LIFO expense per ton
4
154
159
LIFO expense
2.2
83.8
75.5
Depreciation and amortization expense
13.5
13.6
15.4
Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
82.5
(47.3)
106.8
Capital expenditures
(18.8)
(6.5)
(34.3)
(1) In the first quarter of 2021, we recorded a $20.3 million gain on the sale and leaseback of a property in Renton,
See Schedule 1 for Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
See Schedule 2 for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
See Schedule 3 for Adjusted EPS reconciliation
See Schedule 4 for Free Cash Flow reconciliation
See Schedule 5 for Second Quarter 2022 Guidance reconciliation
Schedule 1
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except shares)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
44.7
$
51.2
Restricted cash
1.1
1.2
Receivables, less provisions of $2.7 at March 31, 2022 and $2.2 at December 31, 2021
788.7
630.8
Inventories
839.1
832.1
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
96.9
77.7
Total current assets
1,770.5
1,593.0
Property, plant, and equipment, at cost
813.6
792.8
Less: accumulated depreciation
414.3
404.5
Property, plant, and equipment, net
399.3
388.3
Operating lease assets
205.6
211.1
Other intangible assets
40.8
42.2
Goodwill
124.9
124.1
Deferred charges and other assets
7.6
6.9
Total assets
$
2,548.7
$
2,365.6
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
602.6
$
481.2
Salaries, wages, and commissions
56.5
76.6
Other accrued liabilities
149.7
133.4
Short-term debt
24.7
28.8
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
24.7
24.9
Current portion of deferred employee benefits
6.2
6.1
Total current liabilities
864.4
751.0
Long-term debt
526.6
610.5
Deferred employee benefits
159.1
163.3
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
180.8
184.8
Deferred income taxes
95.0
94.1
Other noncurrent liabilities
17.3
17.3
Total liabilities
1,843.2
1,821.0
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Ryerson Holding Corporation stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued at
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,058,018 and
0.4
0.4
Capital in excess of par value
389.9
388.6
Retained earnings
481.4
321.7
Treasury stock, at cost - Common stock of 390,417 shares at March 31, 2022 and
(11.6)
(8.4)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(162.2)
(165.1)
Total Ryerson Holding Corporation Stockholders' Equity
697.9
537.2
Noncontrolling interest
7.6
7.4
Total Equity
705.5
544.6
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,548.7
$
2,365.6
Schedule 2
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to EBITDA and Gross profit to Gross profit excluding LIFO
(Dollars in millions)
Fourth
First Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
2021
Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
163.6
$
25.3
$
106.4
Interest and other expense on debt
10.3
13.5
10.2
Provision for income taxes
55.0
7.6
31.5
Depreciation and amortization expense
13.5
13.6
15.4
EBITDA
$
242.4
$
60.0
$
163.5
Gain on sale of assets
—
(20.3)
(1.9)
Reorganization
0.4
0.3
1.6
Foreign currency transaction gains
—
—
(0.3)
Loss on retirement of debt
5.3
—
—
Other adjustments
0.3
(0.3)
0.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
248.4
$
39.7
$
163.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$
248.4
$
39.7
$
163.2
LIFO expense
2.2
83.8
75.5
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense
$
250.6
$
123.5
$
238.7
Net sales
$
1,748.8
$
1,147.3
$
1,533.9
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, as a percentage of net sales
14.3
%
10.8
%
15.6
%
Gross profit
$
410.1
$
197.9
$
327.3
Gross margin
23.5
%
17.2
%
21.3
%
Gross profit
$
410.1
$
197.9
$
327.3
LIFO expense
2.2
83.8
75.5
Gross profit, excluding LIFO expense
$
412.3
$
281.7
$
402.8
Gross margin, excluding LIFO expense
23.6
%
24.6
%
26.3
%
Note: EBITDA represents net income before interest and other expense on debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA gives further effect to, among other things, reorganization expenses, gain on sales of assets, gain or loss on retirement of debt, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, provides useful information to investors regarding our operational performance because they enhance an investor's overall understanding of our core financial performance and provide a basis of comparison of results between current, past, and future periods. We also disclose the metric Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, are three of the primary metrics management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods, including trending and analyzing the core operating performance of our business without the effect of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, expenses, revenues, and gains (losses) that are unrelated to the day to day performance of our business. We also establish compensation programs for our executive management and regional employees that are based upon the achievement of pre-established EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, targets. We also use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, to benchmark our operating performance to that of our competitors. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, do not represent, and should not be used as a substitute for, net income or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, is necessarily an indication of whether cash flow will be sufficient to fund our cash requirements. This release also presents gross margin, excluding LIFO expense, which is calculated as gross profit minus LIFO expense, divided by net sales. We have excluded LIFO expense from gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales metrics in order to provide a means of comparison amongst our competitors who may not use the same basis of accounting for inventories as we do. Our definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, gross margin, excluding LIFO expense, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO expense, as a percentage of sales may differ from that of other companies.
Schedule 3
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Reconciliation of Net Income and Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Data)
Fourth
First Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
2021
Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
163.6
$
25.3
$
106.4
Gain on sale of assets
—
(20.3)
(1.9)
Loss on retirement of debt
5.3
—
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(1.4)
5.2
0.5
Adjusted net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
167.5
$
10.2
$
105.0
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
$
4.27
$
0.26
$
2.68
Shares outstanding - diluted
39.2
38.6
39.2
Note: Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share is presented to provide a means of comparison with periods that do not include similar adjustments.
Schedule 4
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Cash Flow from Operations to Free Cash Flow Yield
(Dollars in Millions)
Fourth
First Quarter
Quarter
2022
2021
2021
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
82.5
$
(47.3)
$
106.8
Capital expenditures
(18.8)
(6.5)
(34.3)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
1.0
29.0
0.3
Free cash flow
$
64.7
$
(24.8)
$
72.8
Market capitalization
$
1,354.1
$
649.5
$
1,000.2
Free cash flow yield
4.8
%
(3.8)
%
7.3
%
Note: Market capitalization is calculated using March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021 stock prices and shares outstanding.
Schedule 5
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Reconciliation of Guidance for Second Quarter 2022 Net Income Attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation to Adj. EBITDA, excl. LIFO
(Dollars in Millions, except Per Share Data)
Second Quarter 2022
Low
High
Net income attributable to Ryerson Holding Corporation
$
168
$
176
Diluted earnings per share
$
4.30
$
4.49
Interest and other expense on debt
9
9
Provision for income taxes
59
62
Depreciation and amortization expense
14
14
EBITDA
$
250
$
260
Adjustments
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
250
$
260
LIFO expense/(income)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding LIFO
$
250
$
260
Note: See the note within Schedule 2 for a description of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
