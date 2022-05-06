Comerica Names Tory Sherman Senior Vice President, National Director of Sales and Execution for Wealth Management Division

DALLAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has named Tory Sherman the Senior Vice President, National Director of Sales and Execution, for Wealth Management. He will report to Greg Carr, Executive Vice President, Executive Director, Wealth Management.

In his role, Sherman will lead the Wealth Management Sales and Strategy team to drive and support growth initiatives, develop and implement holistic sales strategy, and strengthen partnership execution across the enterprise. He will also serve as a member of the Wealth Management Operating Committee.

"Tory is an accomplished leader with a history of building high performing sales organizations and delivering extraordinary client experience," said Carr. "His focus on building relationships, coaching advisors and leveraging partnerships across lines of business is an ideal fit with Comerica's performance culture and collaborative approach."

Sherman has served to provide wealth and investment management insight throughout the course of his more than 25-year career. He joins Comerica from Wells Fargo, where he served in various leadership roles during his tenure. As Regional Managing Director for the Midsouth office, he built a team that would become one of the fastest growing offices in the country. His success elevated him to Senior Director of Sales for the Southeast Region of the United States and, most recently, he served as a Managing Director for the Southern and Northern Regions.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

