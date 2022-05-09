InventHelp Inventor Develops Pump Sprayer Holder for UTV's (CCT-4631)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to secure a 1-gallon container of spray solution onto a UTV frame," said an inventor, from Pomeroy, Ohio, "so I invented the SPRAYER MOUNT. My design ensures that the spray container remains stabilized and secure while riding."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to carry and store a 1-gallon pump sprayer on a UTV. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and hold the sprayer bottle. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it reduces the risk of spills and accidents. The invention features a simple and secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for UTV owners, farmers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4631, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp