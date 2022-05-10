FISCALNOTE TO HOST MISS AMERICA 2022 FOR AN EVENING CELEBRATION OF ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

Congressional Korean American Staff Association of Capitol Hill to Join Emma Broyles, the first Korean-American Miss America, at Washington, D.C. Event on Thursday, May 12

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote , a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers legal and regulatory data and insights, today announced Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles of Anchorage, Alaska, will be the Guest of Honor at FiscalNote's Washington, D.C. headquarters on Thursday, May 12th at 6 p.m. for an evening to celebrate May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, joined by the Congressional Korean American Staff Association (CKASA) and hosted by FiscalNote.

FiscalNote (PRNewsfoto/FiscalNote) (PRNewswire)

Miss Broyles made history as the first Korean-American to be named Miss America in the pageant's 100 year history. On her first trip to Washington, D.C., she will join CKASA and Tim Hwang - FiscalNote's CEO & Co-founder and a second generation Korean-American who will be the youngest Asian-American CEO/Co-founder on a major U.S. stock exchange when FiscalNote becomes a public company - to talk about the impact of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on our culture and society.

U.S. Representative Andy Kim (CA) and The Honorable Elaine Chao, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, are expected to attend. Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) have been invited.

Media interested in covering the event and an interview with Miss Broyles onsite should RSVP in advance by contacting Nicholas Graham at Press@fiscalnote.com .

FiscalNote is located at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave., 6th Floor, in downtown Washington, D.C.

For more information about Miss America, Emma Broyles, please visit: https://www.missamerica.org/emma-broyles/ .

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a leading global technology provider of legal and policy data and insights. By combining AI capabilities, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity. Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About CKASA

The Congressional Korean American Staff Association (CKASA) is an official, non-partisan, bi-cameral Congressional Staff Organization (CSO), dedicated to expanding Korean American representation nationally through encouraging public service by Korean Americans, strengthening relationships with the greater Korean-American and DC community, and building a platform for professional development and mentorship.

Contacts:

Media

FiscalNote

Nicholas Graham

press@fiscalnote.com

Congressional Korean American Staff Association

Michael Ahn

Michael.ahn@mail.house.gov

Miss America Organization

Brian Lowe

missamerica@bmlpr.com

