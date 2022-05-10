Hertz and Shelby American Announce Three-Year Custom Car Partnership Beginning with Exclusive 2022 Shelby Mustang Models

For the first time in history, consumers will be able to rent a special Mustang Shelby GT500-H with 900+ horsepower via Hertz at select airport locations

New models combine Shelby's legendary performance with rental car giant Hertz to create limited-edition fastbacks and convertibles

The exclusive Shelby GT-H models celebrate the 60th anniversary of Shelby American

ESTERO, Fla. and LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz and Shelby American announce a three-year custom car partnership, kicking off with exclusive 2022 Shelby edition Ford Mustangs. Beginning this summer, this special production run of history-making vehicles will be available for rent at select Hertz locations across the U.S.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8971752-hertz-shelby-american-partnership-mustang/

The collection includes Mustang Shelby GT500-H fastbacks modified with 900+ horsepower and Ford Shelby Mustang GT-H fastbacks and convertibles, each created specifically for Hertz. The vehicles pay tribute to the original "Rent-A-Racer," the legendary 1966 Shelby GT350-H, and builds on Hertz's legacy to give customers the unique opportunity to drive elite, high-performance vehicles they can't access anywhere else.

The Mustang Shelby GT500-H will be available in Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa. The Mustang Shelby GT-H convertibles and fastbacks will be available in Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.

"Shelby American and Ford Motor Company changed the perception of American sports cars, starting with the Shelby Cobra in 1962," said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. "Shelby later teamed with Hertz to create the 1966 Shelby GT350-H, which immediately became one of the most exciting rental cars in the world. Together, we made history again with both a reborn Shelby-GT in 2006, 2007 and in 2016. Now we're going even further with the first Mustang Shelby GT500-H, which is the most powerful rental car that Shelby has ever built."

"Hertz and Shelby American have created driving magic again," said Stephen Scherr, CEO of Hertz. "This partnership has made automotive history many times over the years, and we look forward to future collaborations that will continue to both push limits and delight our customers with exciting cars and experiences."

Each of the 2022 Shelby Mustang Hertz models will be instantly recognizable with unique styling enhancements that celebrate a rich performance heritage. Nineteen of the Shelby GT500-H fastbacks will wear shadow black exterior paint and six, to honor Shelby American's 60th anniversary, will be clad in oxford white. The Shelby GT-H fastbacks and convertibles will be available in rapid red metallic, oxford white, carbonized gray and shadow black exterior paint. All will be set off with gold "Le Mans" dual racing stripes and set of special rocker stripes, along with Hertz Edition and Shelby 60th anniversary emblems. Inside, Shelby and Hertz logos are on the seats, sill plates and floor mats; a numbered badge will be on the dash and under the hood. The supercharger on the Shelby GT500-H is gold hued for Hertz's livery.

Starting with Ford's world-class Shelby GT500, the 5.2L fastback boasts 900+ horsepower, aluminum forged mono-block wheels, performance spec tires, tinted windows, Shelby GT500-H badges, driver- and passenger-side stripes and much more. Shelby cut 30 pounds by replacing the stock hood with a vented, ultra-light dry carbon fiber one that is also much stronger.

As with previous models, the 2022 Ford Shelby GT-H will include a Borla cat-back performance exhaust for the 5.0L V8. Both convertibles and fastbacks will have staggered wheel kit. The Shelby GT-H rides on 20-inch aluminum wheels wearing all weather Michelin tires and is also fitted with a unique Shelby-designed deep-draw hood, upper grille, fascia winglets and taillight panel.

Shelby American will complete the cars at its assembly facility in Las Vegas and document them in the official Shelby American Registry. With production limited and exclusively destined for Hertz rental fleets across the country, the special-edition cars will give Hertz customers a truly exclusive driving experience.

To learn more about the new Shelby and Hertz program, visit www.hertz.com/ShelbyGTH.

*Specific equipment and options are subject to change without notice.

About Shelby American , Inc.

Founded by legend Carroll Shelby, Shelby American, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International Inc., manufactures and markets performance vehicles and related products. The company builds authentic continuation Cobras, including the 427 S/C, 289 FIA, 289 streetcar, Daytona Coupe and Shelby Series 2 component vehicles; it offers the Shelby Super Snake, KR, SE and GT post-title packages for the 2015-2022 Ford Mustang. Shelby American also offers the Shelby Raptor, Shelby F-150 Super Snake and Shelby F-150 trucks, as well as the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. Heritage cars include the continuation 1965 Shelby GT350 competition model, 1967 Ford Shelby Super Snake and 1968 Ford Shelby GT500KR. For more information, visit www.Shelby.com.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz app, and more. To learn more or to reserve a vehicle at an airport or a convenient neighborhood Hertz location, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands.

View original content:

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation