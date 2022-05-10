Robin Autopilot and Lawn Buddy Launch New Solution Allowing Landscapers to Deploy Robotic Mowers Faster and More Efficiently

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot, a leader in robotic mowing technology and robots-as-a-service (RaaS), has teamed up with Lawn Buddy to launch a new offering that integrates RaaS with Lawn Buddy's lawn and landscaping business management software. The Robin Autopilot fleet management system for robotic mowers will now be fully integrated with Lawn Buddy's app allowing users to track robo mowers on the job, monitor robo ware, and connect business owners to their Lawn Shop, where users can access wholesale pricing on parts needed for repair.

(PRNewswire)

The combination of Lawn Buddy's web and mobile-based software with Robin Autopilot's multi-manufacturer platform, which includes RaaS hardware and software, proprietary products such as robotic doors, and total-solution financing, marketing, training and other support, will enhance the ability of landscape service providers to have everything they need to run a profitable and growing RaaS business.

"This is a milestone for the advancement of robots-as-a-service in the lawn maintenance and landscaping industry," said Logan Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Robin Autopilot. "Now, our users will be able to take advantage of the benefits of Lawn Buddy technology to virtually manage their crews in the field, simplify the invoicing process, and improve customer relationship management. We are pleased to offer these additional benefits to our users as we continue to expand and help landscapers throughout the US grow their businesses by providing complete, eco-friendly solutions."

"At Lawn Buddy, our mission is to provide business owners the advanced tools and technology to spend less time managing and more time working to build their businesses," said Steven Werner, Chief Executive Officer of Lawn Buddy. "We are proud to join with Robin Autopilot in their efforts to bring the benefits of innovative business management software and robotic mowing solutions to a growing number of lawn and landscaping professionals across the US."

About Robin Autopilot

Robin Autopilot's mission is to make lawn care eco-friendly and reliable while improving the health and appearance of commercial and consumer lawns using the power of autonomous lawnmowers. Through a subscription-based platform, member companies receive everything they need to run a robots-as-a-service (RaaS) business, including proprietary products (software, operating manual, robotic door for homes with fences, and more), as well as non-proprietary products (marketing program, training and support, and financing for robots and doors).

About Lawn Buddy

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Lawn Buddy is the technology partner of lawn care professionals. Lawn Buddy helps businesses automate invoicing and billing, streamline job scheduling, and keep their customers, crews, and office on the same page. Lawn Buddy's apps are compatible with all devices, allowing business owners to keep their office where they need it – when they need it. Features include job scheduling, route optimization, project estimation, bidding, automatic invoicing, crew management and more. With Lawn Buddy, you get a team of experts that support your business and enable growth from the day you start to the day you retire.

For more information, contact:

Ellen Bruno, VP, Operations, Robin Autopilot

574-524-0364

ellen@robinautopilot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robin Autopilot