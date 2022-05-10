Sun-Maid Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

FRESNO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Sun-Maid logo (PRNewswire)

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year's designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"For Sun-Maid to receive the honor of best managed company three years in a row, it takes an extremely hardworking team who is whole-heartedly committed to best-in-class problem-solving and stellar execution," said Harry Overly, President and CEO of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "It's an honor to work with our innovative Sun-Maid team – from the growers to the administrative team and everyone who contributes to our plant operations – our team continues its passion for growth while delivering the highest quality products to our consumers and evolving our organization. I could not be prouder of how our team has performed over this past year and we're grateful to receive Deloitte's recognition for these efforts."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Sun-Maid:

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile--imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

Best Managed Companies logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun-Maid