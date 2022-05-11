FiscalNote Announces Inaugural Wendy K. Martinez Memorial Coding Scholarship

Scholarship eligibility is for qualifying, female-identifying high school

students with Washington, D.C. residency who seek a STEM coding

camp education and experience

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote , a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, along with The Wendy K. Martinez Legacy Project and Girls in Technology (GIT) , today announced the inaugural " Wendy K. Martinez Memorial Coding Scholarship " for qualifying Washington, D.C. residents in high school in pursuit of a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) coding camp education and experience.

FiscalNote (PRNewsfoto/FiscalNote) (PRNewswire)

Wendy Martinez, FiscalNote's former chief of staff and a proponent of female entrepreneurship, fervently believed in the unlimited possibilities which can be achieved when women and girls are both represented and empowered at the intersection of community and technology. Wendy was the victim of a senseless and random act of violence while jogging in Washington, D.C., and passed away on September 18, 2018. Wendy's friends and family established The Wendy Martinez Legacy Project in the wake of this tragedy. Its mission is to provide strategic grants and support projects which encourage women's empowerment through running, technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

FiscalNote's inaugural "Wendy K. Martinez Memorial Coding Scholarship" will provide a female-identifying District of Columbia resident with an up-to $20,000 scholarship to attend a multi-week, in-person, or virtual STEM/coding camp experience, such as those hosted by Capitol City Robotics or Code Wiz , among others.

To submit an application, please visit here . The deadline for applications to be submitted is Friday, June 10, 2022.

Qualifications/Criteria

To be eligible, applicants must meet each of the following criteria:

identify as female or non-binary and a current District of Columbia resident

enrolled in Grades 9, 10, 11, or 12

recognized for at least one academic or STEM achievement

involved in at least one GIT workshop or program session, or similar two-hour STEM program

demonstrated community service or volunteerism, or a commitment to family or peers

demonstrated a commitment to pursue a career or higher education in STEM fields

FiscalNote encourages anyone who wishes to make a donation in Wendy's memory to consider one of FiscalNote's community partners:

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a leading global technology provider of legal and policy data and insights. By combining AI capabilities, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity.

Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Media Contact

Nicholas Graham

FiscalNote

press@fiscalnote.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FiscalNote