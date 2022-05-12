Independence Realty Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alpha and Omega Semiconductor & Dynavax Technologies to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASD: EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 17 . Thoma Bravo LP is acquiring Bottomline Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on May 13 .

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) will replace Mimecast Ltd. (NASD: MIME) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (NASD: AOSL) will replace Mimecast in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 19 . Permira Holdings Ltd. is acquiring Mimecast in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 17, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Dynavax Technologies DVAX Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Bottomline Technologies EPAY Information Technology May 19, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Independence Realty Trust IRT Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Mimecast MIME Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Alpha and Omega Semiconductor AOSL Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Independence Realty Trust IRT Real Estate

