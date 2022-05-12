Neurocrine Biosciences Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Valbenazine as a Treatment for Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for valbenazine as a treatment for Huntington disease (HD). The treatment of chorea associated with HD is within the scope of this Orphan Drug Designation. In December 2021, Neurocrine Biosciences reported top-line data from its Phase 3 KINECT-HD study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of valbenazine, a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor being investigated as a once-daily treatment in adults with chorea associated with HD.

"Receiving an FDA Orphan Drug Designation validates our continued commitment to developing new treatment options that could benefit the lives of patients living with rare diseases, including those impacted by HD," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "We are in the process of completing data analysis from the KINECT-HD and the ongoing KINECT-HD2 studies, which will form the basis of our supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for submission to the FDA later this year."

Enrollment is ongoing in the KINECT-HD2 open-label study to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of valbenazine for the treatment of chorea in Huntington Disease.

About the KINECT-HD Study

KINECT-HD is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to: evaluate the efficacy of valbenazine as a once-daily treatment to reduce chorea associated with Huntington disease (HD) and evaluate the safety and tolerability of valbenazine in patients with HD. The study enrolled 128 adults 18 to 75 years of age who have been diagnosed with motor manifest HD and who have sufficient chorea symptoms to meet study protocol criteria. For more information on this KINECT-HD study, please visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.

About KINECT-HD2

KINECT-HD2 is an open-label study to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of valbenazine in patients with chorea associated with Huntington disease (HD). The 112-week study will enroll up to 150 adults 18 to 75 years of age who have been diagnosed with motor manifest HD and who have sufficient chorea symptoms to meet study protocol criteria. For more information on the KINECT-HD2 study, please visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org. or clinicaltrials.gov.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options.

