ATHIRA PHARMA INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Athira Pharma, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATHA).

On June 17, 2021, the Company disclosed that the Board of Directors had placed President and Chief Executive Officer Leen Kawas "on temporary leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research [Kawas] conducted while at Washington State University," and that the Company's COO had "assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the Company, effective immediately." That same day, STAT News reported that the investigation of Kawas related to allegations that she altered images in four separate research papers as the lead author while she was a graduate student.

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Athira's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

