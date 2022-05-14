Strategy from the Start. Oak View Group Appoints EMI Strategies to Curate Revenue Producing Media Program for Acrisure Arena

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports and entertainment developer, Oak View Group, appointed EMI Strategies to curate an iconic and spectacular, custom, revenue producing media program for their new Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley.

EMI Strategies, a development consulting firm and sister company of EMI Signs co-founded by Rod Wilson and Ariana Diverio, specializes in creating iconic and unique assets for large-scale developments to help monetize projects for success.

With long-standing ties to the OVG partnership and leadership team through previous projects such as Staples Center, Dignity Health Sports Park and LA Coliseum, EMI Strategies was chosen to assist in designing the entitlement standards and requirements for the County of Riverside, along with curating three (3) digital media marquees along the 10 freeway to provide value to partners, showcase the Arena and generate additional revenue through OOH partnerships.

Ariana Diverio, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer was the project lead working directly with the OVG team to develop a media program that was mission critical to the success of the Arena. Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships has since brought EMI Strategies into their next project in Baltimore as a result of the value accomplished at Acrisure Arena.

EMI Strategies worked with global architecture and design firm Populous to value engineer the new digital asset designs and Diverio spearheaded an RFP process to secure the best market representation partner, assisting in firm vetting and contract negotiations. These digital assets have been designed to provide the most impact and value for the Arena and its partners with a sophisticated operational structure to ensure long-term success.

Acrisure Arena will be in the heart of the Coachella Valley and will be home to Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The venue will feature 11,500 seats plus multiple premium hospitality suites and clubs available to patrons who plan on attending one of the more than 150 major events being hosted annually.

