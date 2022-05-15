Urologists share latest developments in prostate cancer research.

NEW ORLEANS, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Can a plant-based diet improve prostate cancer outcomes? What are the latest emerging diagnostic modalities and active surveillance trends in the prostate cancer field? Are there benefits to Penile Traction Therapy (PTT) in men post-prostatectomy?

Researchers will be presenting these prostate cancer study findings at the 117th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA). Natasza Posielski, MD, a Society of Urologic Oncology fellow at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Seattle, will moderate a press session featuring the following four abstracts at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on May 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. CT.

Landon Trost, MD, of the Male Fertility and Peyronie's Clinic, evaluated the efficacy of Penile Traction Therapy in preventing penile length loss and erectile dysfunction in men post-prostatectomy. "Efficacy of RestoreX Penile Traction Therapy in Improving Penile Length and Erectile Function Post Prostatectomy"

Matthew Cooperberg, MD, from the University of California, San Francisco, investigated the need to improve and standardize both uptake and quality of active surveillance for low-risk prostate cancer. "Active Surveillance for Low-Risk Prostate Cancer: Time Trends and Variation in the AUA Quality (AQUA) Registry"

A systematic review of plant-based diets and prostate cancer was performed by Natasha Gupta, MD, of NYU Langone Health. "Systematic Review of the Impact of a Plant-Based Diet on Prostate Cancer Incidence and Outcomes"

Michael Daneshvar, MD, of the National Cancer Institute sought to utilize a deep learning detection and grading system to automatically assess lesion dynamics on multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) of active surveillance patients. "Deep Learning Based Assessment of Prostate Lesion Dynamics on Multiparametric MRI During Active Surveillance"

"There are many exciting developments in prostate cancer research being presented at this year's AUA Annual Meeting with abstracts ranging from the effect of penile traction therapy on post-prostatectomy erectile dysfunction to possible benefits of a plant-based diet on oncological outcomes," said Dr. Posielski. "We also continue to see important work on emerging diagnostic modalities as well as active surveillance trends in the United States."

