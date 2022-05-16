Ascletis (1672.HK) Included in MSCI China Small Cap Index

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today that it will be included in the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective after the market close on May 31, 2022. Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is a leading provider of index services and analytics.

The MSCI China Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Chinese market. The index is comprised of companies with a healthy state of business and strong growth potential, and is widely adopted by the global investment community as a critical decision support reference.

"The inclusion by the MSCI China Small Cap Index reflects the capital markets' recognition of and confidence in our business and growth prospect. This inclusion will further expand our investor base and enhance the liquidity of the company's stock." said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, PhD, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "Moving forward, we will continue leveraging our robust R&D capabilities and accelerating the global clinical development with the focus on the six assets: ASC10 and ASC11 as oral drugs for COVID-19 treatment, ASC22 for chronic hepatitis B functional cure, ASC40 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, ASC42 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and ASC40 for acne. These six assets have presented potentials to achieve New Drug Application submissions and/or approvals in the next two years."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 20 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (HBV functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11(oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).

