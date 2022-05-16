Axellio Names Scott Aken as Chief Executive Officer

Bill Miller to Remain as Executive Chairman of the Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axellio announced today that Scott Aken has been named as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Bill Miller, who will remain as Executive Chairman of the Board. Aken brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for securing and defending against cyber threats with more than 20 years in cybersecurity and mobile technologies.

Axellio CEO Scott Aken (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Aken was president of Charon Technologies, a subsidiary of CACI International, where he more than doubled profit and significantly increased revenue in less than two years. During his nine-year tenure at Charon Technologies, his team added 20 unique security technology products to the company's portfolio, with immediate impact to government and commercial customers.

Earlier in his career, Aken held key leadership roles in L-3 Communications and SAIC, developing corporate-wide cyber strategies and cyber product and solution offerings and determining key cyber investments. He built his cyber expertise as a former Special Agent with the FBI through numerous cyber counterintelligence computer intrusion investigations and was a member of their elite Cyber Action Team.

Prior to his career at the FBI, Aken spent nine years working in the software and Internet industry, holding leadership positions at VeriSign/Network Solutions, GE Information Services, and Manuguistics, Inc, a JDA Software company.

"Axellio has evolved into a network security innovation leader that supports the defense and intelligence communities, as well as commercial customers," said Miller. "Scott's deep experience in cybersecurity and the federal government market is a perfect fit for the company, and will undoubtedly help us to accelerate our growth."

"Axellio is uniquely positioned to meet the cybersecurity needs of the federal government and the U.S. military, and I am thrilled to help lead its continued growth in those sectors," said Aken. "I look forward to joining this tremendously talented team and continuing its important work to keep our nation safe from cyber attackers."

Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University and is a graduate of GE's Technical Leadership Program. He has had roles on the Advisory Boards for MACH37, Air Patrol, and SafeGov.org.

About Axellio

Axellio is a cyber security company and innovator, increasing network visibility in threat detection and response. Through its high-performance PacketXpress platform for real-time and historical network traffic analysis, Axellio addresses the needs of security and network operations of defense, intelligence, and commercial enterprises. Axellio delivers an analysis-agnostic traffic capture and distribution platform, enhancing common, off-the-shelf hardware with its unique software for high efficiency traffic capture, distribution, and analysis. This allows Axellio's customers to continue using their existing analysis infrastructure while enhancing the performance and analysis capabilities to deliver the most comprehensive and economical network security solution. Learn more about Axellio at www.Axellio.com

Contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

Phone: (321) 473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axellio