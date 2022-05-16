BIOLASE REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ MINIMUM BID PRICE REQUIREMENT

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it has received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) on May 13, 2022 informing BIOLASE that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule") for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Consequently, BIOLASE is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

BIOLASE was previously notified by Nasdaq on May 24, 2021 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. The requirement was met on May 12, 2022, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was over $1.00.

On April 28, 2022, BIOLASE announced that it had effected a 1-for-25 reverse stock split that became effective at 11:59 p.m. ET that same day, and that BIOLASE common stock would begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on April 29, 2022. The purpose of the reverse stock split was to raise the per share trading price of the Company common stock to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated roll out of new go-to-market sales strategies, the Company's efforts to achieve its goal of becoming EBITDA positive. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described, from time-to-time, in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's annual reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

