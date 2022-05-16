Recurate Raises Largest Funding Round Totaling $14 Million Proving Brand-Owned Resale is the Future

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurate , the leader in branded resale technology, today announces $14 million in funding to power a new suite of services and integrations to serve their growing list of brand partners.

Recurate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Recurate) (PRNewswire)

Recurate was founded in 2020 to bring the benefits of the growing resale market back to brands. The company empowers brands with the support and technology they need to participate in the circular economy by offering an integrated marketplace on brands' ecommerce stores.

Recurate currently works with over 40 brands in the fashion, accessories, outdoor, and footwear categories including Steve Madden ( Re-Booted ), Frye ( The Frye Exchange ) and Mara Hoffman ( Full Circle Marketplace ) and expects this number to grow to over 100 brand partners by the end of the year.

This funding round was led by Jump Capital, and includes industry leaders Gradient Ventures, XRC Labs, Victress Capital, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Fund, and AngelList Early-Stage Quant Fund, as well as executives from Brooks Brothers, Chubbies, and Klaviyo, among others. The new investment brings Recurate's total funding to over $17.5 million.

"Recurate was founded to easily and seamlessly integrate resale into every commerce experience, increasing our brands' sustainability, customer loyalty, and revenue," said Adam Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO. "We've already rolled out integrations with ecommerce platforms, loyalty programs, fulfillment/logistics providers, and digital ID technologies. With this investment, we are excited to bring even more innovative solutions to brands so they can benefit from the explosion of participation in resale."

This financing will help fuel the company's growth by allowing for the development and implementation of an enterprise suite of services including:

Data Analytics: Robust data solutions for customer and product insights

Inventory Solutions : Further enabling brands to monetize their returned and unsold inventory

Connected Products : Continued authentication and listing simplification with digital ID integrations

Sustainability: Accurately measuring environmental impact for each brand and product category

Advanced Merchandizing: Enhanced resale capabilities to support in-store, auction, vintage, and curated shops

Image-Based Product Recognition: Reduced barriers to listing products for brands and individual sellers

"Third party marketplaces have fostered a projected $77 billion industry for resold goods. Recurate provides the logical evolution for this appetite to flow through the brands themselves," said Yelena Shkolnik, Partner at Jump Capital. "We expect the ease of purchasing and listing goods through brand sites will bring brands many new customers, help them retain existing customers and ultimately bring millions of consumers to the circular economy."

As the resale market continues to grow and outpace traditional retail, Recurate's new services will better assist brands in leveraging resale as a sustainability initiative and revenue driver.

About Recurate

Founded in 2020, Recurate, Inc. is a leading circular economy technology company that offers brands an ecommerce solution to capture their secondhand sales. Recurate enables an integrated peer-to-peer marketplace on brands' ecommerce stores, allowing their customers to resell items they previously purchased from those brands. Recurate works with fashion, outdoor gear, electronics, and equipment brand companies. To learn more about Recurate, please visit: www.recurate.com.

