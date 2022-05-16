Staffing Leader and SIA 40 under 40, Nimitt Sharma, joins Glider AI to lead strategic solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GliderAI has hired staffing industry leader Nimitt Sharma as VP of Strategic Solutions. In his new role, he will assist with the overall product roadmap, which includes developing and selling newer product lines for Glider. With an 18-year progressive career in the talent services space, he most recently served as Head of Client Acquisition and Business Development at Pyramid Consulting.

Glider removes bias and ambiguity from the hiring process and empowers enterprises to hire with confidence

In research conducted by SIA, data showed customers using Glider AI recruiting software observed a 2.8x greater confidence in their hiring decisions. Glider's transformative technology was a key reason Sharma decided to join Glider. He shares, "I see the staffing industry at the epicenter of societal change, leading us to a more just, diverse and inclusive workplace. Glider's technology helps remove bias and ambiguity from the hiring process and empowers enterprises to hire with confidence. For candidates, Glider AI serves as the accelerator and vehicle that connects the right skills to the right job regardless of background or formal credentials."

As the company continues its journey to transform the recruiting industry, Glider AI CEO, Satish Kumar, plans to leverage Sharma due to his long history of supporting enterprise contingent hiring programs and DE&I initiatives. "We're elated about Nimitt's decision to join the team. His experience is invaluable and a differentiator for our company."

In 2021, the company reported high growth and brought in industry veteran Ben Walker to lead Operations and Customer Success. Since then, the company has hired other notable staffing industry veterans, including Christina Hilton from Pontoon Solutions and Eric Messinger, with former roles at Allegis, TEKSystems, and Kelly Services.

About Glider AI

Glider AI Talent Quality Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, live coding/video interviews, recruitment automation and more to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs.

Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, Capital One, and FINRA trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.

CONTACT: Joseph Cole, 415-272-2077, joseph.cole@glider.ai

