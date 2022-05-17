Aura & Atomic team up to help individuals build wealth and improve well-being

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the first mindful money management platform, and Atomic , the API that enables fintechs to offer best-in-class investing experiences, announced their partnership today. Together, the two companies have launched an investing solution that simultaneously reduces financial anxiety while helping individuals build long-term wealth.

"We are proud to work with Aura to help individuals achieve financial freedom." --Atomic CEO David Dindi

While many wellness platforms tackle symptoms of anxiety, Aura is focused on the root cause – money problems. 77% of Americans are anxious about their financial situation - whether it is not having enough money to retire, keeping up with the rising cost of living, or just feeling generally overwhelmed. Aura helps individuals manage financial anxiety through a combination of personalized financial coaching, goal-based investing, and community-driven support.

"Financial security is about more than what is in your bank account. We want Aura to be a place where individuals can build wealth AND feel better. We offer tools and support for users to build a healthier relationship with money so they can get back to what's important – living," says Kelsey Willock Co-founder and CEO of Aura.

Aura has developed a unique money personality assessment that helps individuals uncover their relationship with money. This assessment enables Aura to offer financial advice tailored to an individual's unique situation. In turn, Atomic's investing APIs allow for the creation of personalized portfolios that reflect the individual's personal values and financial priorities. Individuals can customize their portfolios to prioritize investing in companies that foster sustainability, equality, and diversity.

"Partnering with Atomic enables us to center the investing experience around users' personal values, experiences, and financial goals," says Courtney Cardin, Co-founder of Aura, "streamlining the compliance, operational, and brokerage aspects was key to bringing our services to market quickly and efficiently."

"Very few people have the financial freedom to have money not be a source of anxiety," says Atomic CEO and Co-founder David Dindi. "We are proud to work with Aura to help individuals achieve that financial freedom."

About Aura:

Aura is a mindful money management platform that helps people put their money to work and anxiety to rest. Working at the intersection of wellness and wealth management, Aura provides financial coaching and direct investing with measurable results to improve financial well-being. By pairing science-backed, automated, values-based investing with rewards-based learning, coaching, and community, Aura helps people design a personalized path to financial freedom. Aura is backed by Lakehouse Ventures and Visible Hands.

About Atomic

Atomic enables consumer-facing fintechs to integrate wealth management and trading into their products in a frictionless way. Businesses powered by Atomic can offer their customers cutting-edge investing capabilities such as ethical investing, direct indexing, and tax-loss harvesting. The company recently announced its Series A round backed by QED Partners, Anthemis, SoftBank, and Y Combinator.

