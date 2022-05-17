Common, Eric Holder, Alexis McGill Johnson, Wanda Sykes and More to Join When We All Vote's Inaugural Culture of Democracy Summit in June

Michelle Obama's When We All Vote's 'Culture of Democracy Summit' will bring together industry leaders across sectors for a national conversation about protecting and expanding democracy ahead of the midterms

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, When We All Vote announced that 82nd Attorney General of the United States and Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee Eric Holder; Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning rapper, activist and actor Common; President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund Alexis McGill Johnson; Staff Writer at The New York Times Magazine and Creator of The 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones; Emmy-winning writer, comedian, actor and producer Wanda Sykes; and more will join the organization's inaugural Culture of Democracy Summit June 10th-13th in Los Angeles, CA. When We All Vote Co-Chair and Founder Michelle Obama will serve as the keynote speaker. More participants will be announced over the next few weeks.

The Summit will include virtual programming on Friday, June 10th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT and in-person convenings and experiences on June 11th and 12th in Los Angeles, CA. On Monday, June 13th a final series of conversations will begin at 9 a.m. PT on the main stage at the Banc of California stadium culminating Mrs. Obama's keynote speech that evening. This all day event will include on-site activations, food and an after party for attendees.

This nonpartisan convening will bring together artists, athletes, academics, artists, grassroots organizers and leaders in technology, civics and corporations to discuss the role different industries play in protecting and strengthening democracy through voter registration, education, mobilization and culture change. The organization announced the following speakers today:

Ian Bassin , Co-Founder and Executive Director, Protect Democracy

Caty Borum , Executive Director, Center for Media & Social Impact

Latosha Brown , Co-Founder Black Voters Matter Fund; Founder, Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium

Valeisha Butterfield Jones , Co-President, The Recording Academy

Anto Chávez, Video Producer, United We Dream

Common, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning rapper, activist and actor

Tiffany D. Cross , MSNBC Host of The Cross Connection

Marc Elias , Founder, Democracy Docket

DeNora Getachew , CEO, DoSomething

Nikole Hannah-Jones , Staff Writer, The New York Times Magazine; Creator, The 1619 Project

Julia Hartz , Co-Founder and CEO, Eventbrite

Eric H. Holder, Jr. , 82nd Attorney General of the United States ; Chairman, National Democratic Redistricting Committee

Valerie Jarrett , Board Chair, Civic Nation

Kyle Lierman , CEO, Civic Nation

Alexis McGill Johnson , President, Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Yvette Nicole Brown , Emmy-nominated actress and host

Judith Nwandu , Political Host and Producer, The Shade Room

Wanda Sykes , Emmy-winning writer, comedian, actor and producer

Allie Young , Founder, Protect the Sacred

Stephanie L. Young, Executive Director, When We All Vote

The Summit will explore how voting impacts criminal justice reform, reproductive rights, climate justice and more. It will also explore how the voting landscape is impacted by voter suppression, ways to counter it and culture's role in shaping democracy from the federal level down to local elected officials.

The virtual day of the Summit will be open to the press, and reporters interested in attending in-person on June 13th should email press@civicnation.org . A limited number of in-person press passes will be available. The Summit is being produced by Live Nation Urban and MKG, and ticketing is being supported by When We All Vote partner, Eventbrite. All Summit events, with the exception of a smaller gathering, will be held outside and all events will follow all CDC Covid-19 protocols. More announcements about speakers and the agenda are forthcoming. Tickets and more information are available here .

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote, an initiative of Civic Nation, is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

When We All Vote is a key initiative within Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). These organizations are homes for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation.

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit home for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation. Civic Nation empowers and educates individuals, companies, institutions and organizations to drive culture, systems, and policy change, working towards a more inclusive and equitable America. Seven initiatives are a part of the Civic Nation family: When We All Vote, United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It's On Us, Made to Save and We The Action. Learn more here .

