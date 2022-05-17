Cymbiotika Relaunches Heart Health to Support a Healthy Heart Throughout Life

The new and improved formula is designed to protect the heart from oxidative stress and improve cardiovascular function

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the relaunch of its Heart Health . Made from an exclusive combination of Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone), Red Yeast Rice, Inositol, Careflow® (Organic Mango Fruit Powder) and Pomegranate Extract, this product aims to improve overall heart function, by protecting from oxidative stress, reducing blood pressure, and improving blood lipids. Other benefits may include better-managed cholesterol levels, stabilization in blood sugar levels, and increased metabolism.

Cymbiotika Heart Health (PRNewswire)

According to 2021 CDC data , about 659,000 people in the United States die from heart disease each year. It is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people from most racial and ethnic groups across the United States. Heart Health aids in preventing heart disease by providing stress relief and improving basic functions of the cardiovascular system.

" Cardiovascular diseases affect nearly half of American adults , with heart disease being the leading cause of death for Americans across all races and genders. With these statistics in mind, we believe that heart health is paramount. We feel it is more important now, more than ever, to relaunch our Liposomal Heart Health product," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "With high blood pressure, obesity and poor diet on the rise, refining and expanding our heart health offerings to help our consumers take control of their lives and improve their health through healthy lifestyle choices, is a priority. We look forward to continuing to offer innovative products that our customers are in high need of."

The formula has been updated to feature a delicious organic orange cream flavor and is now sold in a thirty-pouch box, instead of one bottle. Additional ingredients include Citrus Pectin, Konjac Root, and Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopherol).

"The pandemic has caused added stress on everyone over the past couple of years, which has led to poor overall physical health for many Americans. We are thrilled to offer an effective product that will help bring relief to those struggling with anxiety, and ultimately experiencing worsening heart health because of this," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "Our goal is to educate and empower our consumers into prioritizing their overall health and we are glad to be a part of their wellness journey with our easy-to-use products, made from only the best ingredients."

Cymbiotika's Heart Health retails for $56 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers should take one pouch daily by squeezing directly into their mouth or stirring into their favorite beverage. To maximize heart protection, one can pair the Heart Health with Cymbiotika's Omega for even greater benefits.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable and wild-crafted ingredients. Heart Health is GMP certified and meets the criteria for keto, gluten-free, soy-free, and grain-free diets. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars

(PRNewsfoto/Cymbiotika) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cymbiotika