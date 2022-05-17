G. Willi-Food international Reports the results of first quarter 2022

YAVNE, Israel, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Sales increased by 1.2% to NIS 118.1 million ( US$ 37.2 million ) from NIS 116.7 milliom ( US$ 36.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit decreased by 5.5% year-over-year to NIS 34.2 million ( US$ 10.8 million ).

Operating income decreased by 37.1% year-over-year to NIS 9.5 million ( US$ 3.0 million ).

Cash and securities balance of NIS 346.1 million ( US$ 109.0 million ) as of March 31, 2022 .

Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.98 (US$ 0.31) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present first quarter 2022 financial results to the Company shareholders. The world is experiencing a crisis which among other things is due to war in Ukraine and global uncertainty regarding the Corona virus. This crisis is reflecting among other things, in disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing. The Company cannot predict how long this crisis will last. Despite this difficult environment, the Company managed to increase the level of sales and maintain a strong level of gross margin and other operational parameters. The Company will work hard to fulfill its strategy for the near future, to improve commercial conditions with its suppliers and customers, develop new products, enter into new categories with potentially high gross profit margins, improve the visibility of its products in the stores, strengthen its brand and supply chain and ensure sufficient inventory. We intend to work hard to achieve the goals we have set for the Company and maintain strong profit parameters."

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 1.2% to NIS 118.1 million (US$ 37.2 million) from NIS 116.7 million (US$ 36.7 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Sales increased mainly due to (i) effective marketing activities carried out in the first quarter of 2022 that increased the range of the Company's products and (ii) proper inventory management.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 5.5% to NIS 34.2 million (US$ 10.8 million) compared to NIS 36.2 million (US$ 11.4 million) recorded in the first quarter of 2021. First quarter gross margin decreased by 5.5% to 29.0% compared to gross margin of 31.0% for the same period in 2021. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to increased costs of the Company's imported products and increased shipping costs.

Selling expenses increased by 25.4% to NIS 19.2 million (US$ 6.1 million) compared to NIS 15.3 million (US$ 4.8 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses for advertising and promotion.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 5.8% to NIS 5.5 million (US$ 1.7 million) compared to NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 37.1% to NIS 9.5 million (US$ 3.0 million) compared to NIS 15.0 million (US$ 4.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in gross profit and the increase in selling expenses.

Financial income, net was NIS 5.8 million (US$ 1.8 million) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to NIS 11.5 million (US$ 3.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Financial income, net for fiscal year 2022 comprised mainly income from changes in exchange rate change an amount of NIS 2.6 (USD 0.7 million), income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in an amount of NIS 1.9 million (USD 0.6 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 1.3 million (USD 0.4 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2022 was NIS 15.3 million (US$ 4.8 million) compared to income before taxes of NIS 26.6 million (US$ 8.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2022 was NIS 13.6 million (US$ 4.3 million), or NIS 0.98 (US$ 0.31) per share, compared to NIS 20.5 million (US$ 6.5 million), or NIS 1.48 (US$ 0.44) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Net profit for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by 33.4% year-over-year. The decrease in net profit was mainly due to an increase in advertising, promotion and in shipping costs of the Company's products.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2022 with NIS 346.2 million (US$ 109.0 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from continuing activities for the first quarter of 2022 was NIS 2.3 million (US$ 0.7 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2022 was NIS 564.9 million (US$ 177.9 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2022, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.176 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, December 31 March 31, December 31

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2021 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2021

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 198,339 218,808 195,718 62,449 68,894 61,624 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 147,808 152,531 154,090 46,539 48,026 48,517 Trade receivables 139,781 142,124 134,017 44,012 44,749 42,197 Loans to others - 11,215 - - 3,532 - Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,723 7,084 4,939 2,117 2,230 1,555 Inventories 66,537 62,351 59,528 20,950 19,632 18,743 Current tax assets 4,305 4,039 5,780 1,355 1,272 1,820 Total current assets 563,493 598,152 554,072 177,422 188,335 174,456













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 89,563 84,449 87,245 28,200 26,590 27,470 Less -Accumulated depreciation 49,735 47,488 48,431 15,660 14,952 15,249

39,828 36,961 38,814 12,540 11,638 12,221













Right of use asset 3,544 3,941 4,088 1,117 1,241 1,287 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 31,282 17,916 31,056 9,849 5,641 9,778 Goodwill 36 36 36 11 11 11 Total non-current assets 74,690 58,854 73,994 23,517 18,531 23,298















638,183 657,006 628,066 200,939 206,866 197,754 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,025 1,781 1,136 323 561 358 Trade payables 22,509 23,279 20,386 7,087 7,330 6,419 Employees Benefits 5,051 4,495 3,442 1,590 1,415 1,084 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit

or loss 6,519 - 13,960 2,053 - 4,395 Other payables and accrued expenses 30,542 15,074 11,216 9,616 4,746 3,531 Total current liabilities 65,646 44,629 50,140 20,669 14,052 15,787













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,643 2,258 3,062 832 711 965 Deferred taxes 3,296 2,090 2,017 1,038 658 635 Retirement benefit obligation 1,688 1,805 1,615 531 568 508 Total non-current liabilities 7,627 6,153 6,694 2,401 1,937 2,108













Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,490 1,490 469 469 469 Additional paid in capital 170,760 170,760 170,760 53,766 53,766 53,766 Capital fund 247 247 247 78 78 78 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (198) (198) (198) Retained earnings 394,000 435,677 400,322 124,055 137,178 126,046 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect

of defined benefit (959) (1,322) (959) (302) (416) (302) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 564,910 606,224 571,232 177,868 190,877 179,859















638,183 657,006 628,066 200,939 206,866 197,754 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 118,069 116,710 37,175 36,748 Cost of sales 83,827 80,475 26,394 25,339









Gross profit 34,242 36,235 10,781 11,409









Operating costs and expenses:

















Selling expenses 19,238 15,343 6,057 4,831 General and administrative expenses 5,546 5,884 1,746 1,853 Other income - 37 - 12 Total operating expenses 24,784 21,190 7,804 6,672









Operating income 9,458 15,045 2,978 4,737









Financial income 6,030 11,727 1,898 3,692 Financial expenses (182) (221) (57) (69)









Total financial income, net 5,848 11,506 1,841 3,623



















Income before taxes on income 15,306 26,551 4,819 8,360 Taxes on income (1,662) (6,070) (523) (1,911)









Profit for the period 13,644 20,481 4,296 6,449



















Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share 0.98 1.48 0.31 0.46 Diluted earnings per share 0.98 1.41 0.31 0.44









Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of

diluted EPS 13,867,017 14,517,017 13,867,017 14,517,017 Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three months ended Three months ended



March 31, March 31,



2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1



NIS US dollars (*)



In thousands (except per share and share data) CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Profit from continuing operations 13,644 20,481 4,296 6,449

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from (used in)

continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (11,347) (16,250) (3,573) (5,116)

Net cash from continuing operating activities 2,297 4,231 723 1,333

























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Acquisition of property plant and equipment (2,317) (1,344) (730) (423)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment - 37 - 12

Proceeds from loans granted to others - 7,492 - 2,358

Proceeds from sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net 8,204 6,796 2,583 2,140

Net cash used in continuing investing activities 5,887 12,981 1,853 4,087













CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Lease liability payments (531) (472) (167) (149)

Net cash used in continuing financing activities (531) (472) (167) (149)













Increase in cash and cash equivalents 7,653 16,740 2,409 5,271

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 195,718 201,822 61,624 63,546

Exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents (5,032) 246 (1,584) 77

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 198,339 218,808 62,449 68,894













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS – OPERATING ACTIVITIES :

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)



















Decrease in deferred income taxes 1,279 1,322 403 416 Unrealized gain on marketable securities (2,148) (8,843) (676) (2,784) Unrealized gain of financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss (7,441) - (2,343) - Depreciation and amortization 1,848 1,479 582 465 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment - (37) - (12) Exchange losses (gain) on cash and cash equivalents 5,032 (246) 1,584 (77)









Changes in assets and liabilities:







Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (3,226) (6,422) (1,016) (2,022) Increase in inventories (7,009) (2,837) (2,207) (893) Increase in trade and other payables, and other current

liabilities 3,165 4,226 996 1,331 Cash generated from operations (8,500) (11,358) (2,677) (3,576) Income tax paid (2,847) (4,892) (896) (1,540) Net cash flows from operating activities (11,347) (16,250) (3,573) (5,116)

B. Significant non-cash transactions:



Three months Three months

ended ended

March 31, March 31,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) Dividend payable 19,966 - 6,287 -







































(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

