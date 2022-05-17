Grafine Partners Bolsters Team with Appointment of Christine Winslow as Managing Director

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners , an alternative asset management firm that takes a patient and creative approach to investing private capital, today announced that Christine Winslow has joined as Managing Director. Ms. Winslow joins from pension fund asset manager PGGM, where she was Director of Private Equity.

"Christine is a welcome addition to our firm," said Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder & Managing Partner of Grafine. "Her international private markets experience and knowledge of ESG-focused investing will open new doors as we continue to source and evaluate distinct opportunities for our sophisticated capital and investment partners."

Ms. Winslow joins Grafine with nearly two decades of private markets investment experience. In her role as Director of Private Equity at Netherlands-based pension fund asset manager PGGM she oversaw due diligence of private equity fund commitments and co-investments and was responsible for approving private equity investments as a member of the Private Equity Investment Committee. She also led ESG efforts on behalf of the private equity team. Prior to PGGM, Ms. Winslow was an Investment Manager at Alpinvest Partners on their co-investment team.

"Elizabeth has created an incredible culture for the team at Grafine Partners, while building an innovative model to providing investment solutions," said Ms. Winslow. "I am eager to be joining the team as we unlock value for our partners."

Ms. Winslow earned a B.Sc. from McGill University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Grafine Partners

Grafine Partners, founded by Elizabeth Weymouth, is a majority women-led alternative investment management firm created to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital with a focus on alignment of incentives. Grafine's differentiated focus allows it to source unique investment opportunities and execute on alpha-generating direct deals across a range of industry sectors, geographies, and capital structures that align with the evolving needs of its institutional investor network. Through a pioneering investment approach, Grafine acts as a principal investor to build profitable and scalable businesses alongside the next generation of talented industry investment managers and operating partners.

