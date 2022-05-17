SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel and Everguard.ai Partner to Enhance Worker Safety with Worker-Centric AI™

IRVINE, Calif. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel (SeAH CSS) and Everguard.ai announced today they are partnering to bring Everguard's Sentri360® platform and ecosystem to the SeAH CSS plant located in Changwon, South Korea, to continue increasing the company's safety measures. Sentri360®, a proprietary Worker-Centric AI™ technology platform, uses artificial intelligence (AI) powered by sensor fusion to gather input and data from multiple sources to continuously assess the workplace and proactively protect workers from incidents and accidents. Combining computer vision (CV), sensor fusion, edge computing, and wearables, Sentri360® is the first truly proactive solution dedicated to industrial sustainability.

The expansion of the Sentri360® platform at the Changwon plant follows the start of a successful facility wide deployment of the system at the SeAH Besteel plant located in Gunsan, Korea which began in 2021. The Changwon plant deployment will begin with targeted Sentri Zones™ deployed in areas of highest safety concern. Sentri Zones™ are conscious areas created by the Sentri360® platform that digitally encircles workers and equipment for ultimate protection while also empowering the worker. Implementation will focus on safety protocols already in place including personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance, virtual fencing of restricted areas, crane-to-crane collision avoidance, crane-to-worker incident avoidance, dangerous cobble events, and SOS/fall detection. The three-year deployment plan will encompass the entire Changwon facility, which spans over 6.9 million square feet.

"As the global leader in high-grade specialty steel, our focus remains on the safety and health of the people who operate our plants," said Lee Sang Eun, CEO of SeAH CSS. "We have been a leader in utilizing advanced technology since our inception. Equipping our facility with the Sentri360® platform allows us to continue to protect and empower workers while operating at the highest level of safety and efficiency."

Traditionally the steel industry, like all others, has been limited to a reactive approach to safety, using lagging indicators to develop new protocols or take corrective actions. Advanced technologies such as AI, CV and sensor fusion allow leading companies like SeAH CSS to proactively eliminate injuries and accidents before they happen, alerting workers while also gathering data for coaching purposes.

"Returning home safely at the end of every day is our team's top priority," said a line worker at SeAH CSS. "SeAH CSS' investment in advanced technology like Sentri360® demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing our safety program to keep team members safe."

Everguard's Sentri360® platform and interface allow industrial environments to create and manage a proactive safety and productivity program. The technology-agnostic platform collects inputs from different advanced sensor technologies, allowing them to interact in ways not possible independently. Similar to how humans process information gathered by their senses, sensor data is fed into edge computers for real-time AI analysis and processing. Within seconds, an intelligent decision is made and the platform acts to immediately prevent incidents. Not only does Sentri360® make sensor technologies work together, it makes them work smarter together.

The platform's cloud-based management portal allows access to workforce and safety analytics enabling a worker-centric workplace. A culture of safety that includes reinforcing positive behaviors is integral to the prevention of accidents and incidents. Sentri360®'s portal includes a coaching module that provides a methodical approach to safety compliance, resulting in positive behavioral modification among workers.

"SeAH's commitment to safety is unmatched," said Sandeep Pandya, Chief Executive Officer at Everguard. "With the success of the SeAH Besteel deployment, SeAH CSS has witnessed firsthand what Sentri360® can achieve when combined with a strong safety culture that appreciates data and ongoing training. We value SeAH's trust in our technology and look forward to supporting them as they continue to lead the way in special steel making and safety."

About SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel

SeAH CSS is the only company in Korea that produces stainless steel wire and rod, the premium special steel materials. Stainless steel is a special steel material used widely in various industrial sectors including automobile, machinery, power generation, and shipbuilding as well as plants. SeAH CSS has secured a comprehensive product portfolio centering on value-added alloy materials comprised of stainless steel wires, rods, seamless steel pipes, tool steel, and forged items. Through the batch production system at its production base located in Changwon, SeAH CSS manufactures 1.2 million tons of steel and one million tons of products a year, which is of the world's highest class. In addition, with 115 types of state-of-the-art inspection equipment, SeAH CSS provides products of the highest quality optimized to customers' needs.

About Everguard.ai

Everguard's mission is to protect companies' most important assets — their people — with the first proactive technology solution dedicated to industrial sustainability. We built our Sentri360® enterprise platform and ecosystem to harness Worker-Centric AI™, allowing technologies to interact in ways not possible independently. We're revolutionizing how heavy industry approaches worker safety, health, and welfare using this AI technology and supporting companies in their mission to fulfill environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Everguard's purpose is to help bring every single father, mother, daughter, and son across the globe home safely from work every day. Because even one is too many.

