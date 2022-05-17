Wyndham and Lauren Lane Team Up to Celebrate International Flight Attendant Day, Surprising and Delighting Attendants with Gift Cards and Free Hotel Stays

New "Extra Mile" initiative aims to show support and gratitude amid growing number of in-flight incidents

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unruly passengers. Oversold flights. Weather delays. In any given year, flight attendants see and deal with it all. Now, just ahead of the busy summer travel season, Wyndham®—the namesake brand of the world's largest hotel franchising company—is looking to show its appreciation for aviation's first responders with the brand's new "Extra Mile" initiative.

Wyndham, the namesake brand of the world’s largest hotel franchising company, has teamed up with TV personality and former flight attendant Lauren Lane to celebrate International Flight Attendant Day. (PRNewswire)

Created in collaboration with TV personality and former flight attendant, Lauren Lane, on May 31, 2022—International Flight Attendant Day—Wyndham will celebrate attendants as they check-in at select hotels across the U.S., surprising and delighting them with $10 gift cards to popular retailers like Starbucks® and Amazon®, while others will receive a free weekend stay at the Wyndham hotel of their choice. All gifts will be awarded in the form of Wyndham Rewards® points, with 1,000 gifts slated to be given away.

"Our Wyndham team members consistently go the extra mile and the same is true of our travel counterparts in the sky, so many of whom are the first touch point on our guests' journey to us," said Jurgen Schafers, Wyndham brand leader and vice president of operations. "With thousands of attendants staying with Wyndham, often in between routes, this is our way of saying thank you and letting them know we appreciate all they do."

Wyndham's Extra Mile initiative comes on the heels of a multi-year increase in air-travel related incidents, which in just the last year was up more than 112%, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"Being a flight attendant can be a thankless job. The selflessness, calm and confidence these men and women exude is so often overlooked," said Lane. "It's why I chose to team up with Wyndham on this initiative. These are individuals who every day, overcome challenges and adversity to deliver exceptional experiences to keep travelers safe. They deserve to be celebrated, and I'm so happy that with the help of Wyndham, we're able to do just that."

Complementing the on-property giveaways at its hotels, Wyndham is also accepting online nominations to recognize one extra-deserving flight attendant with a 7-night stay at any Wyndham hotel (provided in the form of Wyndham Rewards points) plus a complimentary one-year upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership, which includes perks like free WiFi, early check-in, late checkout, suite upgrades, rental car upgrades and more.

Now through May 31, 2022, those looking to nominate a friend, family member, co-worker—or even themselves— can submit a short essay of at least 100 words to extramile@wyndham.com. Submissions should offer a window into how the flight attendant has gone the extra mile to provide outstanding service to passengers. Entries must comply with the official rules and must include a photo of the flight attendant in uniform, both the nominator's and the flight attendant's full name and email address, and the flight attendant's place of residency (city and state) and airline name.

Wyndham will select the winning flight attendant from all nominations on or about June 17, 2022. No purchase is necessary to enter, and the approximate retail value of the prize is $1,050. To be eligible to receive one of the brand's on-property giveaways at check-in, guests must be an active airline crew member and have an active reservation for May 31, 2022 at a participating location. Cards are available upon request and gifting is at the discretion of each hotel's management team while supplies are available. For more information, including official rules, visit www.wyndham.com/extramile.

Contact

Stefanie Petropoulos

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

+1 (973) 753-6590

stefanie.petropoulos@wyndham.com

