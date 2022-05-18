2U and edX Announce Two University Advisory Councils

University and digital transformation leaders from top nonprofit higher education institutions to help further the company's mission

LANHAM, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), the parent company of leading global online learning platform edX, today announced the creation of two university councils to guide the organization in its mission to unlock human potential through high-quality, affordable online higher education.

The two councils include the University Leadership Council (ULC) comprised of presidents, provosts, and chancellors from nonprofit colleges and universities within 2U and edX's global network of 230+ institutions, as well as the University Partner Advisory Council (UPAC) comprised of academic leaders who are responsible for their institution's digital transformation and online education strategy.

"We are thrilled to work with such an esteemed group of university leaders from around the world and to deepen our partnership and knowledge sharing with them in ways that will benefit students and the broader higher education community globally," said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U's President of Partnerships.

The ULC is a reconstitution of the former edX University Advisory Board, and brings together a diverse group of institutions that share a passion for evolving global higher education. The UPAC ensures that 2U can regularly and routinely confer with key digital innovation leaders from across the combined 2U and edX partner network.

2U/edX's University Leadership Council members include:

Cynthia Barnhart , Provost, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Malte Brettel , Vice Rector, RWTH Aachen University

Chris Clemens , Provost, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Reginald DesRoches , Provost and President-Elect, Rice University

Wayne A.I. Frederick , President, Howard University

Alan Garber , Provost, Harvard University

Ellen Granberg , Provost, Rochester Institute of Technology

Benjamin E. Hermalin , Provost-Elect, University of California, Berkeley

Jean Morrison , Provost, Boston University

Rob Mudde , Vice Rector Magnificus/Vice President Education, Delft University of Technology

Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Town

Jennie Shaw , Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), The University of Adelaide

Deborah Terry AO, Vice Chancellor and President, The University of Queensland

Bin Yang, Provost, Tsinghua University

Charles Zukoski , Provost, University of Southern California

2U/edX's University Partner Advisory Council members include:

Bharat N. Anand, Vice Provost, Harvard University

David Bach , Dean of Innovation and Programs, Institute for Management Development

Nelson Baker , Dean of Professional Education, Georgia Institute of Technology

Stephanie Berzin , Vice Provost, Simmons University

MJ Bishop, Vice President for Integrative Learning Design, University System of Maryland

Larry Bouthillier , Executive Director of Extended Learning, University of British Columbia

Cathy Breen , Managing Director, Harvard University

Peter Decherny, Director of the Online Learning Initiative, University of Pennsylvania

Chris Dellarocas, Associate Provost, Boston University

James DeVaney , Associate Vice Provost for Academic Innovation, University of Michigan

Jim Gazzard , Director of Continuing Education, University of Cambridge

Jay Gladden , Associate Vice President, Indiana University

Eric Grimson , Chancellor for Academic Advancement, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Peter Hirst , Senior Associate Dean, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management

Carlos Jensen , Associate Vice Chancellor, University of California, San Diego

Josh Kim , Director of Online Programs and Strategy, Dartmouth College

Caroline Levander , Vice President for Global and Digital Strategy, Rice University

Carissa Little , Associate Dean for Global and Online Education, Stanford University

Ian Mortimer , Associate Provost, Rochester Institute of Technology

Mike Nichol , Associate Vice Provost, University of Southern California

Todd Nicolet , Vice Provost, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Oliver O'Reilly , Interim Vice Provost, University of California, Berkeley

Clay Shirky, Vice Provost, New York University

Dave Smith , Associate Provost, Pepperdine University

Vasanthi Srinivasan , Chairperson of Digital Learning, IIBM Institute of Business Management

Willem van Valkenburg , Executive Director of the Extension School, Delft University of Technology

Caroline Williams , Director of Open Programmes, University of Oxford

Kwok-yin Wong, Vice President (Education), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

The councils will be advisory in nature and will meet on a range of relevant topics of shared interest among 2U and edX and its network of international partners. Understanding and responding to the perspectives of its academic and corporate partners is key to the company's strategy to deliver high-quality and career-relevant learning at scale.

"While online education has become a larger part of the higher education story in recent years, new pressures are mounting to transform institutions for a post-pandemic era where learning is becoming increasingly blended," said Anant Agarwal, edX founder, 2U Chief Open Education Officer, and MIT professor. "These university councils, alongside our existing Corporate Advisory Board, allow 2U and edX to further tap into our partners' collective knowledge and experience as we build a global education platform that drives greater access to high-quality learning programs for everyone, everywhere."

