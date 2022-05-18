Aerotek's David Jordan Named to SIA's 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Influencers

HANOVER, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider, announced today that its Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), David "DJ" Jordan, has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2022 DE&I Influencers List. The list recognizes 50 professionals who are leading the charge to create opportunities for historically excluded communities in the workforce solutions ecosystem.

"DJ's passion and lifelong commitment to outreach and advocating for underrepresented communities has helped shape fresh dialogue, leading to real change for both internal employees and the many contractors that go to work for Aerotek every year," says Tom Kelly, Aerotek President. "We are fortunate to have DJ as a leader within our organization and are proud that he is being recognized by SIA."

Within the last year, DJ has worked closely with leaders in launching four internal Employee Resource Groups at Aerotek, including P.R.I.D.E., Women at Aerotek, Black Indigenous People of Color, and Veterans & First Responders. He has hosted leadership listening sessions, bringing together employees across underrepresented communities and executive leaders within the workforce, which has encouraged all employees to be their authentic selves. And he has helped lead and successfully launch a required DE&I Foundation Training for all employees and new hires.

DJ began his career with Aerotek in 1995 as a recruiter. Over the past 27 years, he has played a critical role in recruiting and developing a diverse workforce within Aerotek and the clients served through his previous roles in recruiting, sales and training. In his current role, DJ ensures Aerotek is spreading equitable opportunities across all employees, measuring the systems, structures and processes to ensure a clear pathway for equity. He works with Aerotek's President, CFO and other senior leaders to launch, improve upon and report tangible results on initiatives that help clear that pathway.

To learn more about the SIA DE&I Influencers List and view the full list, visit SIA's website. For more information about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

