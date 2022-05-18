Helmut Koller Previews NFTs at NYC's Cube Art Fair

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helmut Koller enters the NFT space with a bang, showcasing previews of his collection at this year's Cube Art Fair. Cube Art Fair returns May 18-22, featuring a dazzling display of physical and NFT art throughout NYC. This year's art fair will spotlight (size and numbers of billboards) by Helmut Koller, showcasing a collection of his signature animals in his unique colorful style.

Photo Credit: Photo Press Service, Vienna (PRNewswire)

"I am the creator, leader & only follower of my own art movement. Disciples need not apply!" (Helmut Koller)

Cube Art Fair was born during the pandemic, offering a safe and accessible way for artists and the public to enjoy the large exhibition. It has become the "World's Largest Art Fair," sharing art and NFT pieces on over 100 kiosks, newsstands, bus stops, and billboards across NYC and a 15,000 sq/ft billboard in the center of Times Square.

Koller is known for breaking boundaries and being ahead of the curve. His commitment to NFTs is just another way Helmut is advancing his art movement, Kollerism, beyond traditional mediums. "Don't let the aesthetics fool you! These paintings are powerful symbols for not agreeing with how things are." (Helmut Koller)

Koller is known for his iconic style, Kollerism, "defined by the realistic representation of the form and the abstraction of colors." His realistic "New Pop" animal paintings, coupled with his use of bright colors, showcase a unique and beautiful interpretation of the natural world and transition perfectly into the world of NFTs.

Koller's NFTs will be dropping (XZY), and collectors can look forward to (perks, community?) Cube Art Fair offers the opportunity to view these fine art NFTs before the collection is released.

About Helmut Koller

Helmut Koller grew up in the Austrian countryside and after completing his training as a photographer, he became the official photographer for the Vienna State Opera. For seven years he photographed superstars like Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Leonard Bernstein and Rudolf Nurejev. Within that period Koller co-wrote, photographed and designed his first book -"Women Over 30." Two more books followed - "Elektra" and "Opera Live." Koller then moved to Manhattan followed by Palm Beach, where he now resides.

Since the beginning of 1997 Koller has been working on a series of colorful animal paintings. In summer 1998, Suppan Galerie in Vienna, Austria, showed these new paintings for the very first time at an exhibition. Galleria di Sorrento at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas premiered these super realistic "new pop" paintings in the United States in the summer of 1999. Helmut partnered with Roji Studios earlier this year to bring his animal paintings to the wallets of his fans through NFTs, and leverage technology to bring a new dimension to his paintings.

