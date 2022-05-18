Insurance Navy Names 2022 Cars With The Lowest Car Insurance Rates

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are clear trends in the car insurance world, and every day the insurance agents at Insurance Navy are working to uncover them. Every year, the cost of car insurance changes, and every make and model is subject to different car insurance rates. While some 2022 car insurance statistics have yet to be released, Insurance Navy has already narrowed down some of the new cars that come with the cheapest car insurance rates.

This year, the cheapest makes and models to insure are the Honda CR-V LX, Jeep Wrangler JL Sport, Subaru Crosstrek, and the Subaru Forester 2.5l. A CR-V LX costs around $1,574 annually to fully insure, and the Forester 2.5l is around $1,613. The rest of the previously mentioned vehicles cost anywhere between this maximum and minimum. This is actually less than the national average of around $1,630.

"We found that small-sized SUVs and minivans are vehicles with some of the lowest auto insurance rates," says Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Sneineh. "These cars are often built for passengers and families, so they have to go above and beyond with their safety features. Car insurance companies like ourselves love these cars for that reason."

Of course, auto insurance discounts also play a big role in car insurance rates, so there is a chance that anyone can save even more when they buy auto insurance on one of these cars. Down the line, it's estimated that car insurance policyholders with safe cars are able to save up to several hundred dollars on their car insurance if they maintain safe driving habits.

Here is what each of these four cars will average in car insurance premiums:

Honda CR-V LX–$1,574

Jeep Wrangler JL Sport–$1,585

Subaru Crosstrek–$1,606

Subaru Forester 2.5I–$1,613

In order to save on car insurance if you don't own one of these cars, it helps to have your car's safety features evaluated and even upgraded. Safety measures go a long way in when shopping for cheap car insurance , and these makes and models are proof of that.

Insurance Navy provides non-standard car insurance to drivers for liability coverage that meets their state's minimum limits. Insurance Navy specializes in providing SR22 insurance, which is a certificate of financial responsibility for high-risk drivers.

