RISMedia Honors New-Agent Success With Annual 'Real Estate Rookie of the Year' Award

NORWALK, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a program designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, RISMedia has launched its inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award , sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate.

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2020 are eligible for this year's award. Nominations are now open and can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers. The nomination deadline is June 27th.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2021 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. RISMedia will announce 10 finalists in September, and the winner will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia's Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 in Orlando, Florida, during the annual REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

"In a time when the residential real estate industry is witnessing an unprecedented number of agents entering the business, it is imperative that we identify those newcomers who stand apart and who can be proud representatives of this industry's future," says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. "Agent professionalism is under attack. Our intent for RISMedia's Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program is to help elevate our industry's reputation."

"Colibri's mission is to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers, and this mission is evident in the dedicated expertise and comprehensive learning solutions we provide to all real estate professionals," says Colibri Real Estate President Jennifer Dixson Hoff. "That's why we are thrilled to partner with RISMedia to honor those new agents who have demonstrated that they are serious about this business and committed to the homebuyers and sellers they serve."

