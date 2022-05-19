Your Photos
CECO Environmental to Present Virtually at the Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced that management will present virtually at the 2022 Global Investment Hybrid Conference, presented by H.C. Wainwright & Co. on May 23-26, 2022.  The Company's presentation will be available on demand beginning on May 24 and can be accessed by registering for the conference.  The presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CECOEnviro.com.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO...
During the conference, management intends to highlight the Company's ongoing growth and productivity as well as its focused acquisition strategy to advance its leadership position in industrial air, industrial water, and the energy transition markets.  Additionally, the Company will discuss its full year outlook and recently announced $20 million, three-year share repurchase program.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL 
CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and water treatment serving a diversified set of niche markets through an attractive asset-light business model.  Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment.  In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE."  For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact: 
Matthew Eckl 
Chief Financial Officer 
888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact: 
Steven Hooser or Gary Guyton 
Three Part Advisors 
214-872-2710 
Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

Media Contact: 
Kimberly Plaskett 
Corporate Communications Director 
CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceco-environmental-to-present-virtually-at-the-upcoming-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301551521.html

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.