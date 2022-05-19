Mint Eco Car Wash to Wash All Police Vehicles for FREE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Police Week, Mint Eco Car Wash has announced that they will be offering free car washes for police vehicles as a permanent part of Mint Eco's community outreach initiative. To date, Mint Eco has washed over 500 police cars across many police departments in the county, including the West Palm Beach Police Department, the Palm Beach Police Department, the Jupiter Police Department, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Geoffrey Jervis, Co-Founder and CEO of Mint Eco, shared, "While we will never be able to repay the men and women of the police forces who protect us every day, our free car wash for police vehicles program is a small step in the right direction. Ever since we founded Mint Eco in 2019, we have offered support for the police force that patrols the neighborhood within which we have a car wash. The principle is simple, 'if you wear Kevlar for me, we will wash your car for free.' Today, we are making the program permanent for any municipality within which we do business."

Vic Monteleone, Co-Founder and President of Mint Eco added, "One of our pillars as a business is a long-term commitment to bettering the communities where we do business. Great communities are built on the pillars of trust and safety, and you can't have those two things without a dedicated police presence. We appreciate everything that our police departments have done to keep our communities, customers, and families safe and want them to know they will always have our support as a local business."

Details of the free wash program state that Mint Eco Car Wash will provide a free car wash to any police vehicle from a municipality within which Mint Eco has a car wash. Today, Mint Eco has car washes located in West Palm Beach and Jupiter. The Palm Beach Police Department, as a neighboring municipality, as well as the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office are also included in the offer. Mint Eco plans to have a car wash in every municipality in Palm Beach County and will extend this offer as it grows.

"Here at Mint Eco, we know better than anyone that maintaining a large fleet of vehicles in top condition starts with keeping them clean," shared Shannon Hunihan, Chief Marketing Officer for Mint Eco. "What we also know, from listening to friends of Mint Eco, is that it is often hard for an officer to find a clean, safe spot to make a stop while on patrol to use the restroom or refill a water bottle. We want our local law enforcement to know that they are always welcome to stop by any Mint Eco and use our facilities, any time we are open. We also have free coffee available for you on those extra-long days!"

Mint Eco Car Wash is bringing A Fresh Approach to Washing Cars across Palm Beach County, with its unique mission statement: "We exist to make people happy. We believe a clean car makes you feel good and makes you optimistic about the rest of your day. And we LOVE being in the business of selling happiness." Founded in 2019 in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco has grown to over 100 employees and has washed hundreds of thousands of cars in Palm Beach County to date.

Mint Eco currently operates three car washes in Palm Beach County: Mint Eco Car Wash Downtown, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/Turnpike, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, with plans to develop 50 more locations over the next several years. To learn more visit, www.mintecocarwash.com.

